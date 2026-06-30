Making a difference through education: How this Pakistani expat is shaping the next generation in the UAE

Her journey shows how one educator can make a lasting difference beyond the classroom
Dubai: For Aisha Nasim, education has never been about examination scores or school rankings. It has always been about people.
The student who discovers the confidence to speak in public. The family that can keep a child in school despite financial hardship. The teacher who grows into a better educator. The young graduate who dreams of studying abroad and succeeds.
“When I arrived here, I was hoping to develop my career but I found much more than that. I found a country that values hard work, encourages innovation, and supports people who want to make a positive difference,” Nasim told Gulf News.
That belief has shaped every decision she has made since arriving in the UAE in 2019 to lead His Highness Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School in Dubai.
Before moving to Dubai, Nasim has already built an accomplished career in Pakistan, spending 18 years in education, including more than a decade in leadership positions. Yet she wanted to challenge herself in a new environment.
“The UAE has a strong reputation for quality education and continuous improvement and I felt it would be the right place to grow both professionally and personally,” described Nasim.
Looking back, she calls it “one of the best decisions” she has ever made. Working within Dubai's education ecosystem has broadened her understanding of school leadership.
“It is about creating a safe learning environment, supporting teachers, looking after students' wellbeing, promoting inclusion, and building strong relationships with parents and the wider community.”
Inspired to continue learning herself, Nasim has completed a master's degree in educational leadership, bringing fresh ideas back into the classroom and school leadership.
Meanwhile, receiving the UAE golden visa as a distinguished educator through the Knowledge and Human Development Authority has remained one of the proudest moments of her career.
“It was a great honour and a reminder that dedication and sincere work are recognised and appreciated in this country.”
When Nasim joined the school in 2019, she has inherited a long list of challenges. Academics, governance, infrastructure, finances, and school operations all needed attention.
Like many community schools, resources have been limited. Rather than focusing on one problem at a time, the school has adopted a long-term vision for change.
Over the next seven years, improvements have been made across almost 40 areas, from governance and safeguarding to academics, leadership, and school operations.
The campus itself has underwent significant upgrades. Classrooms have been renovated, smart boards introduced, laboratories modernised, washrooms upgraded, and facilities improved for students of determination. CCTV systems have been strengthened to enhance campus security, while the school transport fleet was expanded.
“While improving the campus was important, our main focus was always our students. We wanted them to become confident learners, effective communicators, and responsible future leaders,” shared Nasim.
If there is one initiative that has defined her years in Dubai, it is the “Sponsor a Child” programme. Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiative has been created as families struggled with financial uncertainty.
Supported by donors and members of the wider community, the programme has enabled more than 650 students to continue their education.
“It reminded us that when a community works together, no child has to miss out on education because of financial challenges,” exclaimed Nasim.
Under Nasim’s leadership, a dedicated career advisor has been appointed, university fairs were introduced, and students were encouraged to explore higher education opportunities in the UAE and abroad.
Today, graduates have been studying at universities across the UAE, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. To broaden students' horizons even further, the school has introduced educational visits and short academic programmes in the UK and Europe, with more than 50 students taking part.
Teacher development has been equally important, with regular professional training ensuring educators continued improving their teaching methods.
Making history as the school's first female principal has brought both pride and responsibility.
“I knew that my role would be important not only for me but also for other women who hoped to take on leadership positions in education,” stated Nasim.
Winning trust, however, has not been immediate.
“Real change takes time and it requires a clear vision, patience, and teamwork.”
She has credited teachers, parents, donors, and well-wishers for believing in a shared vision that ultimately strengthened every aspect of the school.
Her seven-year tenure has also made her the longest-serving principal in the school's history, giving her the opportunity to implement long-term reforms and witness their impact. She believes the UAE has played a significant role in empowering women leaders.
“Leadership is based on ability, commitment, and vision rather than gender. If my journey encourages even one young woman to believe in herself and pursue leadership with confidence, I will consider that one of my greatest achievements.”
When asked what she is most proud of, Nasim’s answer has been the students. It is the child who felt included because support for students with special educational needs and disabilities has been strengthened. It is the graduate who has secured admission to a dream university. It is the young person who has left school believing they can make a difference.
“For me, contributing to the UAE's vision has never been about personal achievements. It has been about helping students discover their potential, supporting teachers, and creating a school environment where every child feels valued and encouraged to dream big,” said Nasim.
Moreover, Nasim has highlighted that the UAE gave her far more than a successful career. It has offered her friendships, opportunities, and lifelong lessons.
Her advice to fellow expatriates is to “see the UAE not only as a destination but as a place where you can contribute.”
“Respect the country's values, appreciate its diversity, and try to leave every organisation and community better than you found it.”
She has carried with her not only memories but also a deep sense of gratitude.
“This country gave me valuable opportunities. More importantly, it gave me friendships, memories, and the privilege of contributing to the education of future generations. Wherever I go, I will always carry the lessons and values I learned here and the UAE will always have a special place in my heart.”
For the thousands of students whose lives have intersected with Nasim, that place in her heart is likely to be mutual. After all, long after lessons have been forgotten, it is the people who believed in us that we remember the most.