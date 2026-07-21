Parent-school contract in the UAE: What every parent needs to know

Here's what the parent-school agreement covers, why it matters, and how to sign it.
Dubai: One of the most important documents parents in the UAE encounter each year is the parent-school contract, a government-regulated agreement that outlines exactly what schools and families owe one another, from tuition fees to attendance rules.
Whether you're enrolling your child for the first time or renewing for a new academic year, knowing what this contract covers and how to sign it correctly can save you time and confusion, and help you understand what your duties are as a parent as well as your child's school's responsibilities.
What is a parent-school contract?
A parent-school contract is a legally binding agreement between parents (or legal guardians) and a school that sets out the duties, rights, and expectations of both parties. Introduced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in 2013, the contract was created to reduce the number of disputes reported by parents and schools by making the relationship more transparent and accountable.
The contract acts as a single reference point for resolving conflicts and misunderstandings, and it is now formalized and regulated by educational authorities including KHDA in Dubai and the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in Abu Dhabi. Parents must sign an updated version every academic year before their child can be officially enrolled.
What does the contract cover?
The parent-school contract sets clear expectations across four key areas:
Tuition and fees – A breakdown of annual tuition, mandatory and optional fees, sibling discount policies, and refund guidelines.
Academic policies – Curriculum details, mandatory subjects, grading systems, and promotion or retention policies.
Behavior and attendance – Discipline expectations, anti-bullying policies, daily attendance requirements, and punctuality standards.
Parental responsibilities – Supporting the child's learning at home, attending school meetings, and maintaining respectful communication with staff.
How to sign your parent-school contract in Dubai
Once your child's school registers them with KHDA and publishes the contract, you'll receive an SMS or email with a signing link. The contract can be completed online through the KHDA Portal or via the KHDA or DubaiNow mobile apps.
Ensure registration – Wait for the school to officially register your child and publish the contract in the KHDA system.
Access the contract – Open the link from the SMS or email, or log in directly to the KHDA Portal or smart apps using your registered mobile number, email, or Emirates ID.
Review and sign – Read each section carefully, including fees, attendance, and curriculum details, then click "Mark this section as read" at the bottom of each page to accept the terms.
Confirmation – Once signed, you'll receive an SMS and email confirming your registration is complete.
Why it matters
For parents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, signing the parent-school contract isn't just a formality, it's a protective step that ensures both families and schools understand their obligations from day one.
Reviewing the contract carefully each year helps avoid surprises around fees, academic expectations, and school policies, and gives parents a clear path for resolving any disputes that may arise during the school year.