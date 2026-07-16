Pursuant to Article (15) of Law No. (33) of 2008, which amended certain provisions of Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, the “Landlord shall be committed to hand over the property in good condition that enables tenant to obtain the benefit subject of the tenancy contract. “The tenant's possession of Ejari Contract registered with the relevant authorities is essential for the tenant to fully benefit from the leased property, as all transactions require it.