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Ask Gulf News: Can a Dubai landlord block Ejari to increase rent?

Landlords cannot increase rent without 90 days' notice before tenancy expiry

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: Can a Dubai landlord block Ejari to increase rent?

Question: I rented a villa last year, and when it was time to renew the tenancy, the landlord refused to provide the new Ejari contract, claiming that he wanted to increase the rent. As a result, I have been unable to fully benefit from and use the villa. The landlord had filed a case against me before the Rental Dispute Centre to increase the rent. What should I do in this situation? Please advise.

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Answer: The tenant may file a counterclaim before the Rental Disputes Centre requesting the renewal of the tenancy contract and the issuance of the Ejari at the current rental amount. The tenant may also claim compensation for any damages suffered as a result of the landlord's refusal to renew the Ejari, provided that evidence must be submitted by the tenant to prove the losses incurred due to the inability to fully benefit from the villa.

Pursuant to Article (15) of Law No. (33) of 2008, which amended certain provisions of Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, the “Landlord shall be committed to hand over the property in good condition that enables tenant to obtain the benefit subject of the tenancy contract. “The tenant's possession of Ejari Contract registered with the relevant authorities is essential for the tenant to fully benefit from the leased property, as all transactions require it.

Furthermore, the landlord is not entitled to increase the rent unless the tenant has been notified of the proposed increase at least 90 days before the expiry of the tenancy contract, unless the parties have agreed otherwise, in accordance with Article (14) of the same law. Any proposed rent increase must also comply with the rental increase criteria and limits prescribed by the Dubai Land Department. 

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