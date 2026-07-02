Apartment rents may ease in some districts while villas stay firm
Dubai: Dubai tenants looking to move may have a better chance of negotiating rent in the second half of 2026, especially in apartment-heavy communities where new supply is increasing competition for landlords.
Property experts say Dubai’s rental market is entering a new phase after years of steep increases, with new leases expected to remain flat or soften in selected districts through the rest of the year. Villas, prime waterfront homes and established family communities are expected to stay firm because available stock remains limited.
Shiv Mahajan, CEO of Rently, said the main story is not a market downturn. “The dominant theme is normalisation, not correction,” he said.
He expects citywide rent growth to stay in the low single digits in the second half of the year, with the average hiding a clear split between communities. Apartment areas with heavy supply could see more pressure, while villa and prime lifestyle communities may still record modest increases.
For the rest of 2026 I'd expect a calm, increasingly tenant-friendly apartment market, a firm villa and prime segment, and projects like Flexi Rent and Rently gradually nudging monthly payments toward becoming the norm.
Tenants searching in Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Discovery Gardens and Sports City are likely to find more room to negotiate, according to industry experts.
These are apartment-heavy locations where fresh handovers are giving residents more choice. Business Bay and Dubai South are also being closely watched because large numbers of new units are entering the market.
Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at Betterhomes, explained that the rest of the year should be easier for tenants than the past few years have been. “We think the rest of 2026 will be the most tenant-friendly stretch the Dubai rental market has had in years,” he said.
He said new tenancies are likely to be flat to slightly softer through the end of the year, with apartments easing more than villas. “A wave of new handovers is giving tenants real choice, so they can negotiate in a way they couldn't a year ago,” he said.
A wave of new handovers is giving tenants real choice, so they can negotiate in a way they couldn't a year ago. Renewals stay anchored to the Smart Rental Index, so sitting tenants are protected while new tenants get the better deals.
The correction in softer areas is expected to be controlled. Experts broadly see rents in some apartment districts staying flat or falling by up to around 5% on new contracts, with better-maintained buildings holding up more firmly than older stock.
Mahajan said tenants should keep one point in mind. “One important nuance for tenants: these declines mainly apply to new contracts,” he said. “If you already live in the area, your rent is far less likely to fall, because the RERA Smart Rental Index constrains renewal increases.”
The stronger end of the rental market remains concentrated in villas, waterfront homes and prime family communities.
Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches and Tilal Al Ghaf are expected to remain resilient because demand from families and high-net-worth residents continues to meet limited stock.
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said rent increases are now limited to specific high-demand pockets. He expects Dubai Hills Estate to see a 5% to 8% rise due to low vacancy rates, while Dubai South may record a 6% to 10% rise due to workforce expansion around Al Maktoum International Airport.
“The market has slowed to a modest citywide growth average of 3% to 6%, with increases now limited to specific high-demand pockets,” Al Msaddi explained.
A wave of new handovers is giving tenants real choice, so they can negotiate in a way they couldn't a year ago. Renewals stay anchored to the Smart Rental Index, so sitting tenants are protected while new tenants get the better deals.ease. Villas in the Dh5 million to Dh10 million rental segment also recorded higher transaction volumes.
Villa tenants are therefore less likely to see the same bargaining power as apartment tenants in high-supply communities. In many established villa areas, landlords still have the advantage because there is little new stock and family demand remains steady.
Tenants who have been waiting for better deals may find the next few months useful, particularly if they are open to moving into newer buildings or communities with more supply.
Simmonds stressed that many tenants now have a stronger reason to test the market. “There’s more stock on the market, new leases are pricing softer, and landlords are more willing to do a deal,” he said.
The decision still depends on the current rent, renewal position and total cost of moving. Agent fees, deposits, movers, new furniture, and changes to the school commute can reduce the benefits of a cheaper lease.
“If your rent is well below market and protected at renewal, staying put can still be the smart call,” Simmonds said.
Families usually start relocating before the new school year, with demand building from late summer into October. Tenants who want more choice may benefit from searching before that rush begins.
Dubai’s Flexi Rent initiative is also expected to change tenant behaviour by reducing the pressure of large upfront payments.
The scheme allows more flexible payment options such as monthly, quarterly and semi-annual instalments, helping tenants manage cash flow while giving landlords access to a wider pool of renters.
Al Msaddi said the initiative will make the market more responsive. “Over time, the initiative should contribute to higher occupancy stability and a more responsive rental market, where landlords compete not only on price but also on flexibility and service,” he said.
Taimur Khan, Head of Research, MEA at JLL, said tenants are likely to welcome measures that reduce the pressure of upfront annual rent payments. He said landlords offering monthly, quarterly and biannual payment plans should benefit in both the short and long term.
We've seen quite considerable growth over recent years. Average apartment rents from December 2020 to date [May 2026], so that's to May, have grown by around 94% and average villa rents across city by around 102%.
Khan noted that the softer market and Flexi Rent could lead more tenants to reassess their housing choices, with some moving to capture lower rents and others using the opportunity to upgrade.
Experts stressed that the softer rent outlook should not be read as weak demand. Leasing activity remains healthy, but tenants are becoming more selective, and landlords in high-supply areas are having to compete harder.
Al Msaddi said that Business Bay clearly showed this pattern. New rental contracts in the area dropped from around 880 in February to almost half that level in March during the period of uncertainty following the Iran-US conflict, then recovered to about 945 in June.
“What is remarkable is the speed of the recovery,” he said. “That demonstrates that demand was delayed rather than destroyed.”
He said median rents in Business Bay fell from about Dh105,000 to Dh85,000, improving affordability for tenants and supporting faster occupancy for landlords.
Tenants looking for apartments in high-supply communities should compare their renewal offer with current asking rents in the same building, nearby towers and newer developments. Landlords may be more open to rent-free periods, extra cheques, flexible payments or lower asking rents where multiple similar units are available.
Residents in villas, waterfront homes or established central districts should expect fewer discounts, although modest negotiation may still be possible if their current rent is close to market levels.
The rest of 2026 is expected to bring more choice in apartment districts and steadier pricing in prime and villa areas.