Property experts say Dubai’s rental market is entering a new phase after years of steep increases, with new leases expected to remain flat or soften in selected districts through the rest of the year. Villas, prime waterfront homes and established family communities are expected to stay firm because available stock remains limited.

He expects citywide rent growth to stay in the low single digits in the second half of the year, with the average hiding a clear split between communities. Apartment areas with heavy supply could see more pressure, while villa and prime lifestyle communities may still record modest increases.

He said new tenancies are likely to be flat to slightly softer through the end of the year, with apartments easing more than villas. “A wave of new handovers is giving tenants real choice, so they can negotiate in a way they couldn't a year ago,” he said.

Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at Betterhomes, explained that the rest of the year should be easier for tenants than the past few years have been. “We think the rest of 2026 will be the most tenant-friendly stretch the Dubai rental market has had in years,” he said.

Mahajan said tenants should keep one point in mind. “One important nuance for tenants: these declines mainly apply to new contracts,” he said. “If you already live in the area, your rent is far less likely to fall, because the RERA Smart Rental Index constrains renewal increases.”

The correction in softer areas is expected to be controlled. Experts broadly see rents in some apartment districts staying flat or falling by up to around 5% on new contracts, with better-maintained buildings holding up more firmly than older stock.

Taimur Khan, Head of Research, MEA at JLL, said tenants are likely to welcome measures that reduce the pressure of upfront annual rent payments. He said landlords offering monthly, quarterly and biannual payment plans should benefit in both the short and long term.

Al Msaddi said the initiative will make the market more responsive. “Over time, the initiative should contribute to higher occupancy stability and a more responsive rental market, where landlords compete not only on price but also on flexibility and service,” he said.

Simmonds stressed that many tenants now have a stronger reason to test the market. “There’s more stock on the market, new leases are pricing softer, and landlords are more willing to do a deal,” he said.

Tenants who have been waiting for better deals may find the next few months useful, particularly if they are open to moving into newer buildings or communities with more supply.

Villa tenants are therefore less likely to see the same bargaining power as apartment tenants in high-supply communities. In many established villa areas, landlords still have the advantage because there is little new stock and family demand remains steady.

Tenants looking for apartments in high-supply communities should compare their renewal offer with current asking rents in the same building, nearby towers and newer developments. Landlords may be more open to rent-free periods, extra cheques, flexible payments or lower asking rents where multiple similar units are available.

Al Msaddi said that Business Bay clearly showed this pattern. New rental contracts in the area dropped from around 880 in February to almost half that level in March during the period of uncertainty following the Iran-US conflict, then recovered to about 945 in June.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.