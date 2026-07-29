Bayut H1 2026 Report shows Abu Dhabi residential market’s strong investor demand

Demand for villa rentals continued to strengthen as tenants prioritised larger homes and established communities. Saadiyat Island remained the benchmark for ultra-luxury villa living, while Yas Island continued to attract premium tenants seeking waterfront lifestyles, with 4.17 per cent rise in average rent. Shakhbout City and Al Raha Gardens posted respective gains of 6.57 per cent and 2.37 per cent in the mid-tier segment. For families looking for competitively priced homes, Khalifa City and Al Reef remained popular, recording average rental increase of 6.53 per cent and 3.76 per cent, respectively.