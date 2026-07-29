Bayut H1 2026 Report shows Abu Dhabi residential market’s strong investor demand

Healthy demand across segments underscores confidence in the Abu Dhabi market
Abu Dhabi: Bayut, the UAE's leading property portal, has released its Abu Dhabi Property Market Reports for H1 2026, highlighting steady growth in the capital’s residential real estate market. Despite a complex economic backdrop, the market has continued to attract strong interest from local and international investors. Supported by sustained buyer demand and growing interest in premium developments, the capital has further cemented its position as one of the region’s most compelling long-term investment destinations.
Bayut’s analysis highlights sustained interest from both end-users and investors, particularly in established waterfront destinations and emerging master-planned communities offering attractive long-term growth prospects.
Saadiyat Island continued to dominate the ultra-luxury apartment segment, reaffirming its position as Abu Dhabi's premier destination for high-net-worth buyers seeking exclusive residences, cultural attractions and long-term capital appreciation.
Al Raha Beach retained its popularity in the luxury segment, while Al Reem Island remained the preferred choice for mid-tier buyers. Affordable communities such as Al Reef continued to attract investors looking for accessible entry prices and healthy returns.
Saadiyat Island led the ultra-luxury segment, while Yas Island emerged as the preferred luxury destination.
Al Raha Gardens and Al Shamkha attracted consistent interest from mid-tier and affordable buyers, respectively, reflecting balanced demand across all price points.
The report also revealed sustained appetite for off-plan developments across all budget segments.
High-net-worth investors continued to focus on landmark projects in Saadiyat Island, including Saadiyat Cultural District, Nouran Living and Manarat Living III, while Yas Island maintained strong momentum with developments such as Gardenia Bay, Yas Bay and Diva.
Mid-tier buyers gravitated towards Bloom Living and Reem Hills, while Al Reeman developments in Al Shamkha continued to appeal to value-driven investors seeking future capital appreciation.
Abu Dhabi continued to offer compelling investment opportunities, with affordable and mid-tier communities delivering some of the strongest rental yields, while premium districts maintained their appeal to investors seeking stable long-term value.
For apartments, Al Reef led the affordable segment with an impressive ROI of 8.92 per cent, while Masdar City delivered 7.63 per cent in the mid-tier category. Yas Island and Al Maryah Island each offered healthy returns of 5.94 per cent in the luxury segment, while The Marina emerged as a standout ultra-luxury investment destination.
Villa investors also benefited from consistent returns across the emirate. Al Reef topped the affordable category with an ROI of 5.92 per cent, while Al Raha Gardens delivered 5.91 per cent in the mid-tier segment. Al Raha Beach delivered 5.11 per cent returns in the luxury category, and Saadiyat Island continued to attract premium investors, offering 4.32 per cent returns alongside the prestige and exclusivity associated with one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after addresses.
Abu Dhabi's rental market remained balanced during H1 2026, supported by continued population growth, expanding employment opportunities and sustained demand for quality residential communities. Tenant activity remained strong across all price segments, with premium waterfront destinations continuing to attract affluent residents while affordable and mid-tier communities appealed to families seeking value and connectivity.
Saadiyat Island maintained its position as Abu Dhabi's leading ultra-luxury apartment rental destination, while Yas Island recorded some of the strongest rental interest in the luxury segment, driven by its lifestyle offering and expanding residential appeal.
Al Reem Island and Al Khalidiyah continued to perform steadily within the mid-tier market, posting average rental increase of 2.85 per cent and 3.81 per cent, respectively. Khalifa City recorded notable rental growth in the affordable segment as demand for suburban living remained robust.
Demand for villa rentals continued to strengthen as tenants prioritised larger homes and established communities. Saadiyat Island remained the benchmark for ultra-luxury villa living, while Yas Island continued to attract premium tenants seeking waterfront lifestyles, with 4.17 per cent rise in average rent. Shakhbout City and Al Raha Gardens posted respective gains of 6.57 per cent and 2.37 per cent in the mid-tier segment. For families looking for competitively priced homes, Khalifa City and Al Reef remained popular, recording average rental increase of 6.53 per cent and 3.76 per cent, respectively.
Commenting on the findings, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut, CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said:
“What stood out in the first half of 2026 was the continued strength and growing maturity of Abu Dhabi’s residential market. The capital is attracting interest from a broader mix of local and international buyers, supported by its strong economic fundamentals, exceptional quality of life and clear long-term vision.
Demand remained healthy across different segments, which reflects the depth of confidence in the market. With continued investment in infrastructure and government initiatives designed to strengthen transparency and stability, Abu Dhabi is building the foundations for sustainable, long-term growth.”