New Dh100 billion Marsa Al Saadiyat development launched in Abu Dhabi

Waterfront district spanning 6.4m square metres will feature Abu Dhabi’s largest marina
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has launched Marsa Al Saadiyat, a Dh100 billion waterfront development spanning 6.4 million square metres, marking the final phase of the wider Saadiyat Island masterplan.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the launch and visited the project site to review its masterplan, infrastructure and community amenities.
Sheikh Khaled also directed that the development be renamed from Saadiyat Marina District to Marsa Al Saadiyat. The name reflects the UAE’s maritime heritage and the project’s centrepiece: Abu Dhabi’s largest marina, with capacity for up to 350 sailing boats and luxury yachts.
Aldar is the project’s master developer, responsible for its overall design and primary infrastructure.
The destination will extend across eight kilometres of waterfront, including 5.6 kilometres of beaches. Its homes, hotels, schools, cultural facilities, parks and commercial areas are expected to serve more than 58,000 residents.
Sales of the first homes will begin in the second half of 2026. Site enabling and infrastructure works are scheduled to start in the third quarter.
During his visit, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the development’s public parks, boat and yacht marinas, waterfront promenade, walking paths, cycling tracks and other community facilities.
He said the project reflected the UAE leadership’s commitment to developing integrated infrastructure that meets future needs and strengthens the country’s competitiveness as a place to live.
Sheikh Khaled also said Marsa Al Saadiyat supported the UAE’s development model by bringing together quality of life, economic competitiveness and sustainability for present and future generations.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Aldar, said the development would open a new stage in Saadiyat Island’s expansion.
“Marsa Al Saadiyat marks the activation of the final phase of the Saadiyat Island masterplan, and with it, the beginning of the most ambitious chapter yet in the island’s evolution,” Al Mubarak said.
“Abu Dhabi today stands among the world’s most compelling destinations for long-term capital, offering a combination of long-term vision, economic momentum, and a quality of life that continues to attract the most discerning investors and residents from around the world. Marsa Al Saadiyat is a direct expression of that confidence: a development of genuine global scale, conceived with an ambition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s place on the world stage,” he added.
Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said the masterplan would add scale and character to Saadiyat Island, which has developed into one of Abu Dhabi’s main cultural and lifestyle districts.
The residential mix will include private mansions, luxury villas, waterfront apartments and branded residences. It will also feature a hillside community of standalone villas rising 22.5 metres and positioned to make use of the surrounding landscape.
A landscaped central park will extend towards the waterfront and connect with a network of linear green spaces. The community will also have children’s play areas, clubhouses with outdoor swimming pools, sports courts, healthcare facilities and three schools.
The masterplan includes about 140 kilometres of interconnected walking paths and a 46-kilometre cycling track. Its layout will place everyday services within walking, cycling or short driving distance of homes.
A one-kilometre promenade will form the development’s main retail and dining district. Marsa Al Saadiyat will also contain a yacht club and two luxury hotels, creating a commercial and leisure centre around the marina.
A theatre district will be anchored by Dar al Funoon, a performing arts venue with capacity for more than 6,000 guests. It is planned to host musicals, live productions and international performances throughout the year.
A scenic walkway will connect Marsa Al Saadiyat directly with the Saadiyat Cultural District, giving residents access to its museums, restaurants and hotels.
The cultural district includes Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum, Zayed National Museum and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is also planned for the island.
Saadiyat Island’s wider education network includes nurseries, schools and universities. Institutions accessible from the community include NYU Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, American Community School of Abu Dhabi and Harrow International School Abu Dhabi.
The island also has beaches and protected natural habitats, which have shaped the project’s focus on outdoor spaces and active living.
Marsa Al Saadiyat will connect with Umm Yifeenah Island and Reem Island through a new network of roads and tunnels. The links are expected to cut travel time between the development and central Abu Dhabi.
The district will also feature an underground station for Etihad Rail’s high-speed passenger service. The planned station will strengthen links between Abu Dhabi and the other emirates.
A new bridge will provide a further connection between Marsa Al Saadiyat and another island being developed off Saadiyat Island’s coast.
The start of home sales and infrastructure work later in 2026 will mark the first stage in delivering the new waterfront district. A full completion schedule has not been announced.