Abu Dhabi begins work on Frank Gehry-designed Dar al Funoon on Saadiyat Island

Landmark House of the Arts to boost tourism, jobs and regional creative talent
Abu Dhabi has announced the start of construction on Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi (House of the Arts), a landmark performing arts institution on Saadiyat Island that is set to become one of the region’s most advanced cultural venues when it opens in 2030.
Announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the project is part of the emirate’s long-term vision to strengthen its cultural landscape and create new opportunities for artistic excellence, international collaboration and cultural exchange.
Designed by the late world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, Dar al Funoon will host performances ranging from opera and ballet to theatre, jazz and contemporary productions. The venue will offer year-round programming, with performances and cultural activities taking place throughout all 365 days of the year.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the project reflects the emirate’s continued investment in culture and creativity.
“Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi represents our long-term investment in artistic expression and reflects our comprehensive approach to cultural development,” he said.
“It will become a permanent home for world-class performances, bringing together leading artists and creative talent from the UAE, the region and around the world.”
The new venue will feature a performance hall with more than 2,000 seats, a 3,500-seat open-air amphitheatre, a 400-seat studio theatre and a 250-seat jazz venue, with a total capacity of more than 6,000 people.
Officials said the centre will also support long-term artist residencies, international partnerships and joint productions with leading performing arts organisations, while creating opportunities for regional talent to perform alongside global artists.
Located near Saadiyat Cultural District, the building has been designed as a tribute to music and performance. Its flowing exterior and transparent façade are intended to create a welcoming space that connects visitors with the artistic experience.
Frank Gehry, who also designed the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, envisioned the building as a place where architecture and culture come together to inspire audiences and artists alike.
The announcement builds on Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a regional cultural hub. The emirate is home to a number of major cultural initiatives, including the Abu Dhabi Festival, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Bait Al Oud and its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.
Beyond its cultural role, Dar al Funoon is expected to support economic growth by creating jobs, developing local creative talent and attracting more cultural tourism to the emirate.
Officials said the project reflects Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy of investing in culture as a driver of sustainable development while strengthening its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for arts and creativity.