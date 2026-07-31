A two-month-old Pacific walrus calf, Kaya (left), swims alongside its mother Smooshi at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In June, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, announced the arrival of the healthy Pacific walrus calf, the newest addition to the marine life theme park's Arctic Realm. Born to mother Smooshi under the close supervision of the park's dedicated veterinarians and animal care experts, Kaya's birth marked the region's first walrus calf to be born in a zoological facility, a significant milestone for marine animal care and conservation in the UAE.