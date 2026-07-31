A two-month-old Pacific walrus calf, Kaya (left), swims alongside its mother Smooshi at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In June, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, announced the arrival of the healthy Pacific walrus calf, the newest addition to the marine life theme park's Arctic Realm. Born to mother Smooshi under the close supervision of the park's dedicated veterinarians and animal care experts, Kaya's birth marked the region's first walrus calf to be born in a zoological facility, a significant milestone for marine animal care and conservation in the UAE.
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Visitors explore one of the expansive aquarium exhibits at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, home to thousands of marine animals representing diverse ecosystems from around the world.
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A dolphin glides through its habitat at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
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An animal care specialist feeds Kaya, a two-month-old Pacific walrus calf, at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
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California sea lions are seen at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where visitors can observe the marine mammals in habitats designed to reflect their natural environment. (
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Animal care specialists feed sea otters at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, during a daily care session highlighting the park's conservation efforts.
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Visitors watch flamingos at the Tropical Ocean habitat at SeaWorld Yas Island,
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A sea otter is seen at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi,
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Visitors interact with marine creatures at the Touch Pool experience at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
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King penguins are seen at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi,
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Visitors explore SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE's most popular family attractions, offering immersive marine habitats, interactive experiences and close encounters with marine life from around the world.