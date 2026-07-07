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SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi unveils Electric Ocean Festival with neon shows and family fun all summer

Extended hours, immersive experiences highlight SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s summer lineup

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SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi unveils Electric Ocean Festival with neon shows and family fun all summer

Abu Dhabi: SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has launched the third edition of its Electric Ocean Festival, which will run daily until 30th August, offering a summer programme of live entertainment, interactive experiences and family-friendly activities inspired by the marine world.

The festival features a range of new attractions, including pre-show entertainment, neon-lit performances, creative activities for children and appearances by SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's popular characters in a festive atmosphere.

At the heart of the festival, the One Ocean realm hosts a new neon-inspired ocean spectacle featuring festival hosts Volt and Current. The daily programme opens with an interactive ceremony before continuing with a series of live performances, including dancers, jugglers and roaming entertainers.

Guests can also take part in the new Power Surge interactive experience, where they join Current and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi character DJ Shivers to help restore energy to One Ocean through a series of interactive activities enhanced by visual and sound effects.

The festival also offers silent discos and a variety of interactive attractions, with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi characters including Sakina, SeaStar, Puck and Shivers taking part throughout the event.

The festival reflects SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's commitment to delivering educational entertainment experiences that promote awareness of marine conservation. Under the park's "Admission with a Mission" initiative, every visit contributes to supporting the conservation, research, rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi also announced extended opening hours throughout the festival, welcoming visitors daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until 30th August.

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