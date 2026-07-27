Sharjah event honours 130 winners, highlights food security, agricultural innovation
The Al Dhaid Date Festival concluded on Sunday after attracting more than 35,000 visitors and generating sales of over Dh2.5 million during its 10th edition held at Expo Al Dhaid.
The visitor total was 15 per cent higher than last year, according to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), which organised the event.
The four-day festival brought together date farmers, agricultural companies, nurseries, home-based businesses and government bodies, while showcasing locally grown dates, fruit and new agricultural technologies.
A total of 130 winners were honoured across competitions celebrating date varieties, local produce and farming skills. Contests included Khneizi, Khalas and Shishi dates, local lemons, red figs, women’s home-grown date harvests and elite date categories for farmers from the Northern Emirates.
The event also featured workshops on palm cultivation, harvesting techniques, crop quality and sustainable farming methods.
One of the main projects presented was the National Food Factory, which is being developed by the chamber in the Hamda area of Mleiha. The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes and will provide processing, packaging, storage and logistics services for agricultural products.
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the SCCI, said the festival had developed into a platform for improving agricultural competitiveness and encouraging farmers to adopt higher quality standards and innovation.
He said Sharjah was seeking to strengthen links between farms, food manufacturing, marketing networks and agricultural supply chains.
The festival, now in its 10th year, has grown from a heritage-focused event into a wider agricultural platform combining retail, competitions, technical advice and family activities.
Organisers said the expansion in exhibition space and participation reflected growing interest in sustainable date farming and the role of agriculture in supporting food security and preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage.