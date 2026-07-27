GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 draws 35,000 visitors, records Dh2.5 million in sales

Sharjah event honours 130 winners, highlights food security, agricultural innovation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The four-day festival brought together date farmers, agricultural companies, nurseries, home-based businesses and government bodies, while showcasing locally grown dates, fruit and new agricultural technologies.
The four-day festival brought together date farmers, agricultural companies, nurseries, home-based businesses and government bodies, while showcasing locally grown dates, fruit and new agricultural technologies.
Supplied

The Al Dhaid Date Festival concluded on Sunday after attracting more than 35,000 visitors and generating sales of over Dh2.5 million during its 10th edition held at Expo Al Dhaid.

The visitor total was 15 per cent higher than last year, according to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), which organised the event.

The four-day festival brought together date farmers, agricultural companies, nurseries, home-based businesses and government bodies, while showcasing locally grown dates, fruit and new agricultural technologies.

A total of 130 winners were honoured across competitions celebrating date varieties, local produce and farming skills. Contests included Khneizi, Khalas and Shishi dates, local lemons, red figs, women’s home-grown date harvests and elite date categories for farmers from the Northern Emirates.

The event also featured workshops on palm cultivation, harvesting techniques, crop quality and sustainable farming methods.

One of the main projects presented was the National Food Factory, which is being developed by the chamber in the Hamda area of Mleiha. The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes and will provide processing, packaging, storage and logistics services for agricultural products.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the SCCI, said the festival had developed into a platform for improving agricultural competitiveness and encouraging farmers to adopt higher quality standards and innovation.

He said Sharjah was seeking to strengthen links between farms, food manufacturing, marketing networks and agricultural supply chains.

The festival, now in its 10th year, has grown from a heritage-focused event into a wider agricultural platform combining retail, competitions, technical advice and family activities.

Organisers said the expansion in exhibition space and participation reflected growing interest in sustainable date farming and the role of agriculture in supporting food security and preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan grants Dh1 million to support heritage

1m read
The project, developed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is located in the Hamda area of Mleiha and is designed to expand the emirate's agri-industrial sector by providing integrated food processing, packaging, storage and logistics services.

National Food Factory showcased at Al Dhaid Date Fest

2m read
Heavy rain and thunderstorms drench eastern UAE

Heavy rain and thunderstorms drench eastern UAE

2m read
From left to right: Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, and Saeed bin Fadel Al Ketbi

What to expect at the 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival

5m read