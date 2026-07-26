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Sharjah showcases National Food Factory at Al Dhaid Date Festival to boost food security, support farmers

New agri-industrial facility targets 5,000-tonne annual output

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The project, developed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is located in the Hamda area of Mleiha and is designed to expand the emirate's agri-industrial sector by providing integrated food processing, packaging, storage and logistics services.
The project, developed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is located in the Hamda area of Mleiha and is designed to expand the emirate's agri-industrial sector by providing integrated food processing, packaging, storage and logistics services.
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Sharjah has showcased a new National Food Factory project aimed at strengthening food security, supporting local farmers and adding value to agricultural produce during the 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival, organisers said.

The project, developed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is located in the Hamda area of Mleiha and is designed to expand the emirate's agri-industrial sector by providing integrated food processing, packaging, storage and logistics services.

The factory was presented at the festival, which ended on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid, where it has attracted interest from farmers, agricultural businesses and visitors seeking information on the project's services and objectives.

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Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes and will process dates and vegetables while offering contract manufacturing, private-label production, industrial packaging, warehousing and logistics services. The project aims to increase the commercial value of locally produced agricultural products and improve their competitiveness in domestic, regional and international markets.

The factory has been designed as an integrated industrial platform serving the entire food and agricultural value chain, providing specialised processing, packaging, storage and distribution services to improve operational efficiency and strengthen supply chains.

Its services will target date farmers, agricultural companies, marketing cooperatives, food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, exporters, distributors and businesses operating in the hospitality and catering sectors.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the National Food Factory represented a strategic step in developing Sharjah's agricultural and food sectors by linking local agricultural production with an advanced industrial ecosystem capable of meeting evolving market demand.

He said the project would provide farmers and producers with greater opportunities to improve product quality, increase added value and enhance their competitiveness, while supporting investment in food manufacturing and reinforcing Sharjah's position as a regional hub for food security, agri-industrial development and sustainable economic growth.

The facility will also provide advanced refrigerated and dry storage equipped with modern inventory management systems to improve operational efficiency and ensure the reliable movement of products across the supply chain.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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