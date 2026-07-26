New agri-industrial facility targets 5,000-tonne annual output
Sharjah has showcased a new National Food Factory project aimed at strengthening food security, supporting local farmers and adding value to agricultural produce during the 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival, organisers said.
The project, developed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is located in the Hamda area of Mleiha and is designed to expand the emirate's agri-industrial sector by providing integrated food processing, packaging, storage and logistics services.
The factory was presented at the festival, which ended on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid, where it has attracted interest from farmers, agricultural businesses and visitors seeking information on the project's services and objectives.
Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes and will process dates and vegetables while offering contract manufacturing, private-label production, industrial packaging, warehousing and logistics services. The project aims to increase the commercial value of locally produced agricultural products and improve their competitiveness in domestic, regional and international markets.
The factory has been designed as an integrated industrial platform serving the entire food and agricultural value chain, providing specialised processing, packaging, storage and distribution services to improve operational efficiency and strengthen supply chains.
Its services will target date farmers, agricultural companies, marketing cooperatives, food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, exporters, distributors and businesses operating in the hospitality and catering sectors.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the National Food Factory represented a strategic step in developing Sharjah's agricultural and food sectors by linking local agricultural production with an advanced industrial ecosystem capable of meeting evolving market demand.
He said the project would provide farmers and producers with greater opportunities to improve product quality, increase added value and enhance their competitiveness, while supporting investment in food manufacturing and reinforcing Sharjah's position as a regional hub for food security, agri-industrial development and sustainable economic growth.
The facility will also provide advanced refrigerated and dry storage equipped with modern inventory management systems to improve operational efficiency and ensure the reliable movement of products across the supply chain.