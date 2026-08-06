New crossing improves access, traffic flow and connectivity across waterway
Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (Sharjah RTA) has completed the Dh30 million Al Hisn Island Bridge project in Dibba Al Hisn, as part of its strategy to expand the emirate's transport infrastructure and improve road connectivity.
The 54-metre bridge spans the Dibba Al Hisn waterway, linking both sides of Al Hisn Island and improving traffic flow, accessibility and mobility while supporting the city's urban development.
The project also includes a 320-metre dual carriageway connecting the island's internal roundabout with the external roundabout on Dibba Al Hisn Beach Road, providing a direct route for vehicles entering and leaving the island.
The road features two traffic lanes in each direction, each 7.3 metres wide, separated by a 4.6-metre central median. It also includes three-metre-wide pedestrian walkways on both sides, decorative lighting columns along the route and four pedestrian stairways designed to improve safety and accessibility.
The authority said the bridge was designed to reflect Sharjah's architectural identity and the distinctive character of Dibba Al Hisn, combining engineering efficiency with aesthetic features to enhance the city's urban landscape.
The project forms part of its ongoing plans to modernise the emirate's road network, improve traffic movement and support sustainable urban development in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.