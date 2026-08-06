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Sharjah completes Dh30 million Al Hisn Island Bridge in Dibba Al Hisn

New crossing improves access, traffic flow and connectivity across waterway

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The 54-metre bridge spans the Dibba Al Hisn waterway, linking both sides of Al Hisn Island and improving traffic flow, accessibility and mobility while supporting the city's urban development.
The 54-metre bridge spans the Dibba Al Hisn waterway, linking both sides of Al Hisn Island and improving traffic flow, accessibility and mobility while supporting the city's urban development.
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Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (Sharjah RTA) has completed the Dh30 million Al Hisn Island Bridge project in Dibba Al Hisn, as part of its strategy to expand the emirate's transport infrastructure and improve road connectivity.

The 54-metre bridge spans the Dibba Al Hisn waterway, linking both sides of Al Hisn Island and improving traffic flow, accessibility and mobility while supporting the city's urban development.

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The project also includes a 320-metre dual carriageway connecting the island's internal roundabout with the external roundabout on Dibba Al Hisn Beach Road, providing a direct route for vehicles entering and leaving the island.

The road features two traffic lanes in each direction, each 7.3 metres wide, separated by a 4.6-metre central median. It also includes three-metre-wide pedestrian walkways on both sides, decorative lighting columns along the route and four pedestrian stairways designed to improve safety and accessibility.

The authority said the bridge was designed to reflect Sharjah's architectural identity and the distinctive character of Dibba Al Hisn, combining engineering efficiency with aesthetic features to enhance the city's urban landscape.

The project forms part of its ongoing plans to modernise the emirate's road network, improve traffic movement and support sustainable urban development in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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