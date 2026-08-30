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Sharjah Al Maleh Festival draws crowds, brings UAE’s centuries-old fishing traditions to life

More than 80 exhibitors showcase salted fish, fishing skills and maritime crafts

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The festival, which concluded on Sunday, brought together more than 80 exhibitors, including over 50 productive families, 10 companies specialising in fishing equipment and about 20 government and private entities.
The festival, which concluded on Sunday, brought together more than 80 exhibitors, including over 50 productive families, 10 companies specialising in fishing equipment and about 20 government and private entities.
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Sharjah: Traditional boatbuilding, sail-making and fish salting drew visitors to Dibba Al Hisn as the 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival showcased maritime skills that sustained generations of UAE coastal communities.

The festival, which concluded on Sunday, brought together more than 80 exhibitors, including over 50 productive families, 10 companies specialising in fishing equipment and about 20 government and private entities.

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Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the event focused on Al Maleh, the traditional practice of salting and preserving fish, alongside fishing and other seafaring professions.

Visitors watched demonstrations of boatbuilding and sail-making, explored traditional fishing equipment and learned about methods used to prepare, salt and preserve fish.

Local fishermen and craftspeople also shared their knowledge of fishing grounds, seasonal patterns and techniques passed down through generations.

Omar Al Dhahouri, a fisherman from Dibba Al Hisn, said fishing had historically provided a vital source of livelihood for coastal communities. Traditional fishermen relied heavily on accumulated experience and detailed knowledge of the sea, seasons and fishing grounds, he said.

Exhibitors displayed and sold varieties of traditional salted and dried fish, including Al Qabab, Al Jara, Al Youbal and Al Sahnah, offering visitors an insight into foods closely associated with the UAE’s maritime heritage.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival provided craftspeople and experienced practitioners with a platform to demonstrate their skills and interact directly with visitors.

He said preserving such expertise helps keep traditional professions relevant and passes their cultural and practical value to future generations.

The festival also featured educational, heritage and entertainment activities highlighting the lives and livelihoods of the UAE’s coastal communities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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