More than 80 exhibitors showcase salted fish, fishing skills and maritime crafts
Sharjah: Traditional boatbuilding, sail-making and fish salting drew visitors to Dibba Al Hisn as the 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival showcased maritime skills that sustained generations of UAE coastal communities.
The festival, which concluded on Sunday, brought together more than 80 exhibitors, including over 50 productive families, 10 companies specialising in fishing equipment and about 20 government and private entities.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the event focused on Al Maleh, the traditional practice of salting and preserving fish, alongside fishing and other seafaring professions.
Visitors watched demonstrations of boatbuilding and sail-making, explored traditional fishing equipment and learned about methods used to prepare, salt and preserve fish.
Local fishermen and craftspeople also shared their knowledge of fishing grounds, seasonal patterns and techniques passed down through generations.
Omar Al Dhahouri, a fisherman from Dibba Al Hisn, said fishing had historically provided a vital source of livelihood for coastal communities. Traditional fishermen relied heavily on accumulated experience and detailed knowledge of the sea, seasons and fishing grounds, he said.
Exhibitors displayed and sold varieties of traditional salted and dried fish, including Al Qabab, Al Jara, Al Youbal and Al Sahnah, offering visitors an insight into foods closely associated with the UAE’s maritime heritage.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival provided craftspeople and experienced practitioners with a platform to demonstrate their skills and interact directly with visitors.
He said preserving such expertise helps keep traditional professions relevant and passes their cultural and practical value to future generations.
The festival also featured educational, heritage and entertainment activities highlighting the lives and livelihoods of the UAE’s coastal communities.