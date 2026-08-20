Four-day Dibba Al Hisn event brings together fishing businesses and productive families
Sharjah will launch the 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival on August 27, bringing together fishing businesses, traditional producers and government entities in a four-day event aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the festival will run until August 30 at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn.
At its centre will be the Main Maleh Market, showcasing "maleh", the traditional Emirati method of salting and preserving fish. A dedicated market will also feature products from productive families, including handicrafts and traditional food.
The festival will include displays of fishing equipment, marine engines and boats, providing a platform for companies and entrepreneurs to explore commercial partnerships. Agricultural products and traditional Emirati cuisine will also feature.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival had developed from a heritage event into an economic platform supporting Sharjah’s development and creating opportunities for productive families, entrepreneurs and businesses in the maritime and heritage sectors.
The programme will include workshops on fish salting, preservation and canning, alongside exhibitions of traditional fishing equipment and seminars on sustainable fisheries and protecting fish stocks.
Visitors will also see live demonstrations of traditional crafts, including boatbuilding and net-making, while competitions and activities will be held for families and children during the festival, which will be open daily from 9am to 9pm.
Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, said the festival supported the city’s efforts to strengthen its position as a tourism and heritage destination in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.