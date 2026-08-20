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Sharjah’s Al Maleh and Fishing Festival returns to boost maritime heritage, traditional industries

Four-day Dibba Al Hisn event brings together fishing businesses and productive families

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival will begin on August 27, bringing together fishing businesses, traditional producers and government entities in a four-day event aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.
The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival will begin on August 27, bringing together fishing businesses, traditional producers and government entities in a four-day event aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.
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Sharjah will launch the 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival on August 27, bringing together fishing businesses, traditional producers and government entities in a four-day event aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the festival will run until August 30 at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn.

At its centre will be the Main Maleh Market, showcasing "maleh", the traditional Emirati method of salting and preserving fish. A dedicated market will also feature products from productive families, including handicrafts and traditional food.

The festival will include displays of fishing equipment, marine engines and boats, providing a platform for companies and entrepreneurs to explore commercial partnerships. Agricultural products and traditional Emirati cuisine will also feature.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival had developed from a heritage event into an economic platform supporting Sharjah’s development and creating opportunities for productive families, entrepreneurs and businesses in the maritime and heritage sectors.

The programme will include workshops on fish salting, preservation and canning, alongside exhibitions of traditional fishing equipment and seminars on sustainable fisheries and protecting fish stocks.

Visitors will also see live demonstrations of traditional crafts, including boatbuilding and net-making, while competitions and activities will be held for families and children during the festival, which will be open daily from 9am to 9pm.

Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, said the festival supported the city’s efforts to strengthen its position as a tourism and heritage destination in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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