The four-day exhibition will highlight the latest equipment, products, and services in equestrian, camel, and falcon care. Exhibitors will display advanced breeding techniques, stable equipment, transport gear, and veterinary solutions. Visitors will also find curated showcases of premium falcons alongside demonstrations and insights into falconry practices, reflecting the event’s role in celebrating and preserving Arab heritage.

Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Al Asayl Exhibition 2025 opens on Thursday, September 25, at Expo Al Dhaid and will run until September 28. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event brings together over 250 companies and brands specialising in horse, camel, and falcon supplies.

In addition to commercial displays, the exhibition will host cultural and heritage activities that underline its role as a platform for both tradition and trade. Training workshops and educational sessions will cover equine, camel, and falcon care, including disease management, feeding systems, and sustainable hunting practices.

A major highlight of this year’s edition is the Falcon Auction, expected to draw strong participation from collectors and falconry enthusiasts across the UAE and Gulf region. The auction will feature rare and purebred Arabian falcons, including species such as Shaheen, Gyr-Shaheen, Gyr-Tiba, and pure Gyr falcons. Organisers anticipate lively bidding as demand for high-quality birds continues to rise.

The exhibition will be open on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 11pm, and on Friday from 3pm until midnight. With its mix of heritage, commerce, and innovation, Al Asayl 2025 is set to reinforce its standing as one of the region’s leading platforms for equestrian, camel, and falconry industries.

“The exhibition reflects Sharjah’s position as a hub for specialised events,” Al Midfa said. “It not only caters to residents and visitors but also helps preserve cultural heritage, promote sustainable hunting, and support traditional sports deeply rooted in Emirati society.”

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.