Family questions ambulance decision after Emirati man dies following motorbike crash

Man suffered severe injuries after collision — and was then run over by another vehicle
A grieving sister appeared live on Sharjah TV , demanding answers over the death of her brother following a motorcycle accident in Al Rahmaniyah area of Sharjah — raising new questions about ambulance routing decisions and hospital readiness in trauma cases.
The sister phoned into the “Direct Line” programme, questioning why the National Ambulance chose to transport her brother — an Emirati and a father of three children — to Al Dhaid Hospital, rather than the closer and better-equipped Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah.
According to the sister, her brother suffered severe injuries after a motorcycle collision — and was then run over by another vehicle. When paramedics arrived, she said, he was in critical condition but still conscious and verbally responsive. His condition later deteriorated, and he died in the hospital.
“Why was he taken all the way to Al Dhaid?” she asked on-air. “Al Qassimi Hospital is closer and is equipped to handle serious trauma cases.”
She urged health authorities to investigate whether the decision caused unnecessary delays in critical care.
Engineer Mohamed Salem Haboush, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, joined the broadcast to clarify the circumstances and defend the response team’s decision.
He confirmed the accident occurred around 8am on October 11 in Al Rahmaniyah, and said paramedics found the patient with a head injury but “stable vital signs,” able to speak and respond.
Haboush explained that paramedics follow strict guidelines that assess:
Patient condition
Hospital capability
Traffic flow and travel time
Distance from accident site
While Al Qassimi Hospital was geographically closer, Haboush said the journey through congested inner-city roads could have taken as long or longer than the route to Al Dhaid Hospital. He noted that the highway leading to Al Dhaid allows speeds up to 140 km/h, making the path faster and more reliable in emergencies.
“Although the distance is longer, the estimated arrival time to Al Dhaid was around 22 minutes — a safe and efficient route,” he said.
He emphasized that paramedics are trained and experienced enough to determine the safest and fastest hospital based on real-time conditions.
“They assessed the situation and chose the fastest clear route, prioritizing the patient’s stability.”
Before the ambulance departed, he added, dispatch contacted Al Dhaid Hospital to confirm readiness with trauma specialists. The hospital accepted the case immediately.
Haboush said his teams handle a high volume of cases — approximately 74,000 emergency calls between January and October this year — involving numerous transfers across UAE’s designated emergency network.
“Given this scale, our paramedics continue to demonstrate strong expertise in selecting the appropriate hospital for each case.”
He clarified that road accident victims are generally transported only to hospitals under:
Emirates Health Services (EHS)
UAE Presidential Initiatives (Shaikh Khalifa hospital in Ajman, Umm Al Quwaim, Ras Al Khaiman and Fujairah)
Private hospitals can be considered only in limited situations — such as when insurance conditions allow and the case is not categorized as a major emergency.
“This is not specific to Sharjah — the same applies across the Emirates,” he stressed.
Haboush conveyed deep condolences to the family, stressing that the aim of the explanation was transparency — not to escape responsibility.
“It is never easy to lose a loved one,” he said. “If an error is proven, the law will hold any party accountable. We always strive to provide the highest standards of care for every citizen, resident, and visitor.”
