Pure organic honey (1kg) starts from around Dh120 and can climb to Dhs300 or more, depending on the type and purity. The stars of the show are Sidr and Samar. Samar honey, harvested from Acacia trees, has a rich, distinctive flavour that's earned it a reputation as one of the most prized (and pricey) varieties. It's the kind of honey you drizzle sparingly and savour properly. Sidr honey, harvested from Sidr trees, is lighter and milder, making it perfect for everyday use without the premium price tag.