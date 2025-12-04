Over 70 exhibitors bring pure local honey, fresh comb and unique blends to this years fest
Dubai: If you've been searching for the perfect excuse to stock up on pure, locally sourced honey (and maybe discover your new favourite breakfast staple), the Al Dhaid Honey Festival is back. Running from today through December 7 at Expo Al Dhaid, this is your chance to meet the beekeepers, taste the goodness and go home with jars of liquid gold that'll make your morning toast infinitely better.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the festival has become the place for honey lovers to connect directly with the people who produce it. No middlemen, no mystery labels, just pure honey and the stories behind it.
This year's festival has grown significantly, with over 70 exhibitors setting up shop. You'll find everything from top honey traders and specialised companies to family-run businesses that have been perfecting their craft for generations. It's not just about shopping though. The festival creates a proper community vibe where producers share expertise, swap tips and showcase what makes Emirati honey so special.
The programme kicks off with the official opening on Thursday at 4.30pm, followed by the announcement of winners in the "Best Sidr Honey" competition (split between UAE nationals and GCC participants). Friday brings the "Best Honeycomb" competition results, and Saturday wraps things up with the "Best Samar Honey" winners.
Here's where it gets delicious. The variety on offer is genuinely impressive. You've got classic Sidr and Samar honey, mangrove honey, flower honey and some creative twists like mangrove honey blended with cocoa for a chocolate honey spread, plus peanut butter honey for those who want something a bit different on their toast.
If you've never tried honeycomb with honey still intact, you absolutely should. They're selling them for around Dh100, which is brilliant value for such a pure, natural treat. There's something quite satisfying about breaking off a piece of comb and getting that fresh-from-the-hive experience.
Pure organic honey (1kg) starts from around Dh120 and can climb to Dhs300 or more, depending on the type and purity. The stars of the show are Sidr and Samar. Samar honey, harvested from Acacia trees, has a rich, distinctive flavour that's earned it a reputation as one of the most prized (and pricey) varieties. It's the kind of honey you drizzle sparingly and savour properly. Sidr honey, harvested from Sidr trees, is lighter and milder, making it perfect for everyday use without the premium price tag.
Whether you're a honey obsessive or just fancy a weekend browse with some proper local flavour, the Al Dhaid Honey Festival is worth the trip.
