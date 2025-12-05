GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Wilma: Up to 200mm of rainfall expected, Signal No.1 raised in eastern Philippines

Tropical Depression Wilma picks up speed, threatens eastern Philippines

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
As of 5am on Friday (December 5), Tropical Depression Wilma, the 23rd to hit the country in 2025, is seen in the eastern Visayas.
Pagasa

Manila: Tropical Depression Wilma has accelerated early on Friday (December 5) while moving southwestward over the Philippine Sea, according to storm trackers.

"Heavy to intense rains" are expected as Wilma, the 23rd cyclone of the year, combined with shear line, is now positioned off Eastern Visayas and expected to make landfall starting today.

Signal No. 1 raised

The weather bureau Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over seven areas in Visayas, including:

  • Northern Samar

  • Eastern Samar

  • Samar

  • Biliran

  • Leyte, and

  • Southern Leyte

Weather bureau Pagasa said this area of coverage could potentially "expand".​​

Key warnings

Wind wignals: Signal No. 1 indicates winds of 30-60 kph within 36 hours, affecting Visayas and possibly Mindanao areas like Dinagat Islands.​

Rainfall forecast: Heavy to intense rains of 100-200 mm expected in Northern and Eastern Samar due to Wilma, with 50-100 mm elsewhere; combined with shear line, up to 200 mm in Bicol Region (Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon).​

Track and Intensity: Wilma moves west-southwest at 20 kph with 45 kph winds (gusts to 55 kph), likely crossing Visayas until Monday, then over the Sulu Sea and north of Palawan.

Currently, Wilma's path has high uncertainty, said local weather trackers.

Public advisory

Residents in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao should prepare for flooding, landslides, and strong winds starting Friday; monitor Pagasa updates and follow evacuation orders.

Pagasa vigilance as Wilma intensifies, emphasising risks to life and property.​​

