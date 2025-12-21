Winter Solstice 2025: December 21 marks UAE’s shortest day and longest night

The Winter Solstice is not just a calendar date but a specific moment in time. In the UAE, the solstice will occur today at exactly 7:03 pm GST ( Gulf Standard Time).The Solstice occurs at the precise moment when the Earth’s North Pole is tilted at its maximum angle of 23.5 degrees away from the sun. From the UAE’s perspective, the sun will trace its lowest and shortest path across the southern horizon. Today, the country will experience approximately 10 hours and 34 minutes of daylight. This positioning is why the midday sun feels much weaker and more comfortable than the intense, overhead heat experienced during the summer months.