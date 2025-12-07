Winter officially begins in the UAE as Ikleel Al Aqrab rises in eastern skies

Winter brings the coldest temperatures and ongoing chances of frost and rainfall
Dubai: The UAE has officially entered its winter season with the predawn appearance of Ikleel Al Aqrab, a bright trio of stars in the constellation Scorpius, according to Emirati astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan.
Al Jarwan, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), confirmed the sighting according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The rising of Ikleel Al Aqrab from the eastern horizon early on Sunday marks the beginning of the Murbaaniya, the first phase of winter in the traditional Anwa’ and Tawali‘ calendar. The winter period runs until 7 March, ending with the rising of the star Saad Al Su’oud.
Al Jarwan said Ikleel Al Aqrab, located at the front of the Scorpius constellation and appearing as a crown formed by three luminous stars, is considered the first winter star and a key seasonal indicator across the Arabian Peninsula.
With its arrival, he added; colder air masses begin spreading deeper into the region. “During winter, temperatures drop to their lowest levels and frost may form, while northern winds become more active,” he said, noting that chances of rainfall also persist throughout the season.
