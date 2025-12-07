GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Winter officially begins in the UAE as Ikleel Al Aqrab rises in eastern skies

Winter brings the coldest temperatures and ongoing chances of frost and rainfall

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain range blanketed by snow in 2017.
Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain range blanketed by snow in 2017.
WAM

Dubai: The UAE has officially entered its winter season with the predawn appearance of Ikleel Al Aqrab, a bright trio of stars in the constellation Scorpius, according to Emirati astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan.

Al Jarwan, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), confirmed the sighting according to Al Khaleej newspaper.

The rising of Ikleel Al Aqrab from the eastern horizon early on Sunday marks the beginning of the Murbaaniya, the first phase of winter in the traditional Anwa’ and Tawali calendar. The winter period runs until 7 March, ending with the rising of the star Saad Al Su’oud.

Al Jarwan said Ikleel Al Aqrab, located at the front of the Scorpius constellation and appearing as a crown formed by three luminous stars, is considered the first winter star and a key seasonal indicator across the Arabian Peninsula.

With its arrival, he added; colder air masses begin spreading deeper into the region. “During winter, temperatures drop to their lowest levels and frost may form, while northern winds become more active,” he said, noting that chances of rainfall also persist throughout the season.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Weekend bus to Jebel Jais: Ras Al Khaimah launches Yellow Route

New bus service links tourists, residents to Jebel Jais

2m read
Sholay’s 50-year-old bike honours Dharmendra at IFFI

Sholay’s 50-year-old bike honours Dharmendra at IFFI

2m read
Al Ain's winter: How to make the most of the UAE's coldest spot

Al Ain dips to 9.2°C, here's how to enjoy the cold

4m read
The update follows calculations from Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

UAE astronomers announce expected Ramadan and Eid dates

2m read