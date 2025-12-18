Highlander challenge: Jebel Jais hosts 5th anniversary hiking event

Phillipa Harrison, CEO of RAKTDA, said hosting the event for the fifth consecutive year reflects the emirate’s commitment to wellness, community engagement and nature-based tourism. “HIighlander aligns perfectly with our vision of positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination for outdoor enthusiasts,” she said.

With global interest in adventure travel continuing to grow, the event reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a leading regional destination for outdoor and experiential tourism. Participants will hike through historic mountain settlements, offering insight into the traditions and daily life of communities that once inhabited the highlands.

Organised by HIighlander Adventure and supported by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the event is expected to draw hikers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world to the emirate’s rugged Hajar Mountains. The three-day challenge spans a 94-kilometre network of trails, combining endurance hiking with cultural immersion and nature-based experiences.

