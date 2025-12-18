Highlander challenge: Jebel Jais hosts 5th anniversary hiking event

Global adventurers set to tackle UAE’s highest and longest mountain trails
Ras Al Khaimah will host the fifth anniversary edition of the Middle East’s leading long-distance hiking event, HIighlander, from February 6 to 8, 2026, offering participants the chance to traverse the UAE’s longest and highest hiking trails on Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak.
Organised by HIighlander Adventure and supported by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the event is expected to draw hikers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world to the emirate’s rugged Hajar Mountains. The three-day challenge spans a 94-kilometre network of trails, combining endurance hiking with cultural immersion and nature-based experiences.
With global interest in adventure travel continuing to grow, the event reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a leading regional destination for outdoor and experiential tourism. Participants will hike through historic mountain settlements, offering insight into the traditions and daily life of communities that once inhabited the highlands.
Beyond the trails, hikers will take part in HIighlander's signature camp experiences, including live cooking stations featuring local cuisine and wildlife sessions led by renowned photographer Bachar Bouka, highlighting the biodiversity of the mountain ecosystem.
Phillipa Harrison, CEO of RAKTDA, said hosting the event for the fifth consecutive year reflects the emirate’s commitment to wellness, community engagement and nature-based tourism. “HIighlander aligns perfectly with our vision of positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination for outdoor enthusiasts,” she said.
Fadi Hachicho, Managing Director of HIighlander Adventure UAE and founder of Adventurati Outdoor, said last year’s edition attracted more than 250 participants from 35 countries. “We remain focused on showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s heritage while continuously enhancing the experience through wellness, culture and entertainment,” he added.
The 2026 edition will feature three hiking formats catering to different experience levels:
• HIighlander Pegasus: A three-day, 37km challenge from February 6–8, marking the event’s fifth anniversary. Participants will tackle iconic routes on the north face of Jebel Jais, including Wadi Latibah (Stairway to Heaven) or Wadi Ghalilah.
• HIighlander Orion: A two-day, 25km backpacking experience from February 7–8, requiring participants to carry all essential camping and cooking gear and camp under the stars.
• HIighlander Lyra: A one-day, 13km hike on February 8, designed for first-time participants seeking an accessible introduction to long-distance hiking.
The event places strong emphasis on sustainability, promoting “Leave No Trace” principles to minimise environmental impact and preserve the emirate’s natural and cultural heritage.
Registration for HIighlander Ras Al Khaimah 2026 is now open. Participants can use the promo code RAKHL20 to receive a 20 per cent discount on individual registrations across all three formats.
Finishers will receive a commemorative badge, certificate and access to a closing celebration.
