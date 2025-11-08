GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah to enforce new law requiring certified mountain guides

Emirate moves to regulate adventure tourism and enhance safety standards

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
New Fujairah law: Only certified guides can lead mountain trails next season
Fujairah: The Fujairah Adventure Center has announced that, starting next season, individuals or groups will not be allowed to lead mountain trails in the emirate without official certification as approved mountain guides or assistant guides, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The move forms part of Fujairah’s broader efforts to enhance safety in mountain activities, protect lives, and regulate its fast-growing adventure tourism sector.

Framework for safer adventure tourism

Amr Zein Al Din, Director of the Fujairah Adventure Center, said a comprehensive framework of laws and regulations is being developed in coordination with public and private entities. The goal, he said, is to create a sustainable and secure environment for adventure enthusiasts while supporting local businesses in the field.

Digital platform for training and route registration

The centre has also launched a regional-first digital platform where users can register mountain routes and trips, access a digital library with global best practices, and enrol in training programmes accredited by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Successful participants receive official certification allowing them to operate legally and safely.

Promoting local knowledge and heritage

Zein Al Din explained that the framework distinguishes between commercially licensed mountain guides and local guides — residents who possess deep knowledge of the terrain, culture, and history.
“Local guides are the custodians of the mountain’s memory,” he said, adding that their insight into agriculture and local heritage enriches the visitor experience.

Eight local guides have already been certified to host tours in cooperation with licensed companies. They are also permitted to sell produce from their farms, a move aimed at empowering mountain communities and strengthening Fujairah’s rural economy.

Supporting businesses and ensuring safety

The project, Zein Al Din added, encourages community participation in developing sustainable adventure tourism, showcasing Fujairah’s rugged mountains, coastline, and valleys to global visitors.

In partnership with Fujairah Insurance Company, the centre has introduced a new insurance package tailored for adventure operators. Offered at minimal cost, it provides comprehensive coverage and will become a mandatory licensing requirement for all future adventure companies in the emirate.

