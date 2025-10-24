Your essential guide to Sharjah's Mleiha National Park

The 2025 adventure season has a spectacular line-up
Sharjah : Just over an hour’s drive from Sharjah city, nature beckons you to explore Mleiha National Park.
The 2025 adventure season at Mleiha National Park has a spectacular lineup of immersive choices celebrating the rich natural and archaeological heritage of the region.
Omar Jasim Al Ali, Manager of Mleiha and Strategic Projects, said: “The desert has an intimate connection with Arabia, and Mleiha National Park captures its majestic charm. Our goal is to offer visitors to Mleiha National Park an authentic connection to the desert. Here, history, nature, and adventure converge to create moments that resonate deeply with every visitor. For the new season, our curated experiences go beyond the ordinary, inviting you to explore, learn, and relax in a setting like no other."
Here is an essential guide to the new season at Mleiha National Park, where you can pursue desert adventures, archeological tours, educational workshops, horse-riding sessions, glamping, stargazing and more.
With corporates preparing for get-togethers and year-end celebrations, there is no place like The Lounge at Mleiha National Park. It is an exceptional venue that reimagines desert hospitality for the modern era.
Designed to cater to groups and families as well as corporate clients, the lounge provides a versatile and elegant space ideal for gatherings, festive events and intimate get-togethers. More than just a meeting place, it is a distinctive desert experience that elevates the outdoor events into truly bespoke occasions marked by style and comfort.
The perfect alternative to the usual desert events, the Lounge’s setting, against the expanse of the desert and the vast starlit sky, creates an inspiring atmosphere where business connections flourish and memorable moments are made.
Mleiha’s clear, unpolluted sky provides an ideal canvas for star watchers. The park offers both non-exclusive and exclusive stargazing experiences. The non-exclusive experience will be by one of the expert guides who provide insights into the nights celestial wonders. The exclusive stargazing experience will feature an expert guide, who will explain about the planets, constellations, deep sky objects, and the moon. Guests will be served traditional hot beverages and soft-drinks.
Launching this November, Mleiha National Park’s glamping experience offers a chance to sleep under the stars in style. Far from the typical campsite, these upscale tents blend comfort with authenticity, allowing visitors to wake to the desert’s morning stillness surrounded by nature’s beauty. It’s a perfect escape for families and groups seeking both adventure and tranquility.
Mleiha National Park offers educational workshops, which are designed to engage curious minds of all ages. The Flora and Fauna Workshop invites participants to explore the indigenous plants and animals that thrive in this arid landscape, combining hands-on activities with guided tours that reveal the desert’s vibrant ecosystem. The duration of the tour is 1.5 to 2 hours and is recommended for all ages starting five and above.
Meanwhile, the Fossil Fun Expeditions transport visitors back millions of years to when the area was covered by a sea. Learn more about the geological history of this part of the UAE, and about the animals that inhabited the waterbody 70 million years ago. Visitors can touch and examine the fossils of the animals, learn how fossils are formed and take home their own copy of a fossil.
The Fossil Fun Expedition premium experience enables visitors to be a paleontologist for the day and learn how to make fossil casts using real fossils found in Mleiha and seashells from around the region. Get a chance to walk through several ages of ancient seabeds, the resting places of ancient creatures and Earth’s upper mantle and learn the history of the planet inscribed in the rocks.
For equestrian enthusiasts and newcomers alike, Mleiha offers horseback riding in its scenic arena. Experienced riders can revel in views of Fossil Rock and the majestic Faya Mountain range while enjoying a peaceful ride. Younger visitors are welcome to experience pony rides, ensuring that adventure is accessible to every family member.
Adventurers will find plenty to excite their senses at Mleiha National Park. The Sand Surfer experience combines thrilling off-road SUV drives with exhilarating sandboarding down red dunes, offering a unique way to explore Mleiha’s landscapes. It is open for those aged above 13. The Dune Buggy Landscape Tour is an engaging one-hour excursion to iconic landmarks such as Camel Rock, a uniquely shaped mountain outcrop shaped like a camel’s head, and Fossil Rock, complete with expert commentary on the geology and history of these natural wonders. The minimum age to take part is eight years and minimum height is 140 centimetres. Further, the SUV Landscape Tour offers a relaxed exploration in comfortable 4x4 vehicles for an hour, perfect for families taking them through exciting explorations of the dunes to view the Camel Rock and Fossil Rock and to learn why it is named so.
Mleiha National Park is a treasure trove for history enthusiasts. Guided archaeological tours allow visitors to walk through late Iron Age palace ruins and burial chambers, uncovering stories of ancient civilisations that inhabited the region. The journey continues with visits to other excavation sites before concluding at the visitor centre, where exhibits and interactive displays bring Mleiha’s past vividly to life. These tours typically last between one and one and a half hours, providing a fulfilling window into the Arabian Peninsula’s earliest inhabitants.
Mleiha National Park offers an immersive desert escape. Whether seeking family-friendly activities, corporate event venues, or solo exploration, the Park caters to all with expert guides, educational programmes, and comfortable amenities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox