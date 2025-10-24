Your essential guide to Sharjah's Mleiha National Park

Adventurers will find plenty to excite their senses at Mleiha National Park. The Sand Surfer experience combines thrilling off-road SUV drives with exhilarating sandboarding down red dunes, offering a unique way to explore Mleiha’s landscapes. It is open for those aged above 13. The Dune Buggy Landscape Tour is an engaging one-hour excursion to iconic landmarks such as Camel Rock, a uniquely shaped mountain outcrop shaped like a camel’s head, and Fossil Rock, complete with expert commentary on the geology and history of these natural wonders. The minimum age to take part is eight years and minimum height is 140 centimetres. Further, the SUV Landscape Tour offers a relaxed exploration in comfortable 4x4 vehicles for an hour, perfect for families taking them through exciting explorations of the dunes to view the Camel Rock and Fossil Rock and to learn why it is named so.