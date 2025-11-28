Stargazers gear up for the Geminids at Mleiha National Park, Sharjah

Omar Al Ali, Manager of Mleiha and Strategic Projects, said: “The Geminids is the ultimate night for skywatchers, with slow, bright streaks across the sky. Our desert setting is close to the city yet remarkably dark, allowing even the naked eye to catch meteor trails and the Milky Way. With expert guidance and our telescopes, visitors can enjoy a complete celestial experience.”

Set against the calm backdrop of the Mleiha desert, the event offers a rare chance for both seasoned astronomy fans and first-time stargazers to take in the night sky. With minimal moonlight and almost no light pollution, viewers can expect excellent conditions, with up to 100 meteors per hour at the peak. High-resolution, computerised telescopes will also give guests sharp views of planets, constellations, and meteor trails.

Jupiter takes the spotlight from 9pm to 9:30pm, before the focus shifts to meteor-watching from 9:30pm onwards. The guided programme ends at 1am, while overnight guests can continue observing the sky until dawn and enjoy a continental breakfast at 7am. The overnight experience concludes at 8am on Sunday, 14 December.

The night’s programme blends guided activities with free observation. Guests arrive at 6pm, followed by the first Saturn-viewing session from 6:15pm to 7pm. A presentation on the Geminids runs from 7pm to 8pm, leading into a relaxed buffet dinner from 8pm to 9pm.

The evening runs from 6pm to 1am for standard ticket holders, with an overnight option that continues through to dawn. Guests can enjoy a premium stargazing setup with carpets and cushions, a curated buffet dinner under the stars, guided telescope sessions featuring Saturn and Jupiter, and an expert talk on the science behind the Geminids.

The Overnight Camping Experience runs until 8am and includes breakfast, priced at Dh590 for adults and Dh460 for children. Children up to five enter free, those aged five to 10 pay the child rate, and anyone aged 11 and above is charged the adult rate.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.