GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Environment

Stargazers gear up for the Geminids at Mleiha National Park, Sharjah

Watch slow, bright meteors, explore planets, and enjoy dinner under the desert sky

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Minimal light pollution, powerful telescopes, and expert guides promise an unforgettable night under the stars.
Minimal light pollution, powerful telescopes, and expert guides promise an unforgettable night under the stars.

Sharjah: Mleiha National Park is opening its desert skies to residents and visitors for one of the year’s most anticipated celestial events — the Geminids meteor shower — on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Set against the calm backdrop of the Mleiha desert, the event offers a rare chance for both seasoned astronomy fans and first-time stargazers to take in the night sky. With minimal moonlight and almost no light pollution, viewers can expect excellent conditions, with up to 100 meteors per hour at the peak. High-resolution, computerised telescopes will also give guests sharp views of planets, constellations, and meteor trails.

Omar Al Ali, Manager of Mleiha and Strategic Projects, said: “The Geminids is the ultimate night for skywatchers, with slow, bright streaks across the sky. Our desert setting is close to the city yet remarkably dark, allowing even the naked eye to catch meteor trails and the Milky Way. With expert guidance and our telescopes, visitors can enjoy a complete celestial experience.”

The evening runs from 6pm to 1am for standard ticket holders, with an overnight option that continues through to dawn. Guests can enjoy a premium stargazing setup with carpets and cushions, a curated buffet dinner under the stars, guided telescope sessions featuring Saturn and Jupiter, and an expert talk on the science behind the Geminids.

The night’s programme blends guided activities with free observation. Guests arrive at 6pm, followed by the first Saturn-viewing session from 6:15pm to 7pm. A presentation on the Geminids runs from 7pm to 8pm, leading into a relaxed buffet dinner from 8pm to 9pm.

Jupiter takes the spotlight from 9pm to 9:30pm, before the focus shifts to meteor-watching from 9:30pm onwards. The guided programme ends at 1am, while overnight guests can continue observing the sky until dawn and enjoy a continental breakfast at 7am. The overnight experience concludes at 8am on Sunday, 14 December.

Tickets are available in two packages.

The Standard Experience covers the evening programme from 6pm to 1am and is priced at Dh290 for adults and Dh230 for children.

The Overnight Camping Experience runs until 8am and includes breakfast, priced at Dh590 for adults and Dh460 for children. Children up to five enter free, those aged five to 10 pay the child rate, and anyone aged 11 and above is charged the adult rate.

Mleiha National Park also hosts regular stargazing nights and special sessions for eclipses, meteor showers, and planetary events. The park’s Mobile Stargazing programme brings telescopes, guides, and educational activities to schools, private groups, and partner venues across the region.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAESharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Humidity will increase overnight and during the early hours, especially in internal and western areas.

Light rain, fog risk as UAE braces for cloudy skies

2m read
Look up on the 17th of November for a song sung by the night sky

How to watch the Leonids Meteor Shower in Dubai in 2025

2m read
Mleiha offers horseback riding in its scenic arena.

Your essential guide to Sharjah's Mleiha National Park

4m read
Orion Nebula - M42 captured during DAG's sky-watching session for Orionid meteors in Al Qudra, Dubai on Tuesday night.

Look! Deep-sky wonders over Dubai’s Al Qudra desert

3m read