Geminid meteor shower set to light up night skies across the Arab world tonight

Up to 120 shooting stars an hour possible under dark skies
Abu Dhabi: Skywatchers across the Arab region are set for prime viewing conditions as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend.
The Geminids, regarded as one of the most reliable and active meteor showers of the year, occur annually around December 14. This year, the best viewing window is expected from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
The shower is active between December 4 and 17, with peak activity in 2025 forecast at around 08:00 GMT on Sunday, December 14. Favourable viewing conditions mean observers should see strong activity well before and after the exact peak time.
Geminid meteors are known for their relatively slow speed — about 35 kilometres per second — which makes them appear brighter and visible for longer than many other meteor showers. At peak, rates can reach up to 120 meteors per hour, though such numbers are typically visible only from very dark locations. In urban areas, light pollution may reduce sightings to around 10 meteors an hour.
The moon will be largely absent during peak hours, improving visibility and making fainter meteors easier to spot. Astronomers advise watching from 9:00 pm onwards, preferably from a dark site away from city lights. While the meteors radiate from the Gemini constellation, viewers are advised to scan the wider sky rather than focus directly on the radiant.
The Geminids originate from debris shed by 3200 Phaethon, an unusual object that behaves like a comet. As Earth passes through this debris stream, particles burn up in the atmosphere at altitudes of around 100 kilometres, creating visible streaks of light.
While meteors pose no danger to people on the ground, fast-moving particles can damage satellites, even at microscopic sizes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox