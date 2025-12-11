Concerts, award-winning artists: Abu Dhabi Festival unveils star-studded lineup

Jon Batiste, Hauser to perform; Arab world’s first Children’s Biennale among highlights
The 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off on April 12, bringing together more than 1,000 artists from 19 countries to stages across Abu Dhabi and around the world. Returning under the theme ‘The Wisdom of Culture’, the festival celebrates culture as a unifying force and a reflection of shared humanity.
Next year, the festival honours the US as its Country of Honour, marking 250 years of American independence and over 50 years of UAE–US friendship. It also marks 30 years of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), the force behind the emirate’s cultural growth.
The festival takes place under the honorary founding patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, and under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
With a star-studded lineup of 10 world-renowned orchestras, ballet, opera, recitals, and concerts, the festival promises to inspire audiences of all ages. The Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme will showcase UAE culture alongside international talent through exclusive co-productions, collaborations, and exhibitions on major global platforms.
“Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 adopts ‘The Wisdom of Culture’ as its theme, reflecting the richness of Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage and reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that this vibrant culture serves as a lasting bridge for dialogue, exchange and the meeting of civilisations,” Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and patron of ADMAF, said.
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, ADMAF Founder and Festival Artistic Director, noted: “For three decades, the Foundation has enriched Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision and led the way in championing culture as a living, dynamic force – one that inspires and fosters hope in service of the UAE and the future of humanity.”
Eric Gaudiosi, Chargé d’ Affaires, US Embassy Abu Dhabi, said: “The US is deeply honoured to be the Guest Country of Honour. This remarkable event embodies the values of dialogue, creativity, and peace that bring our nations together.”
The festival opens on April 12 with Grammy-winning pianist Jon Batiste at Emirates Palace Auditorium, blending soul, jazz, and emotional storytelling. Cellist Hauser follows on May 2 at Etihad Arena with a distinctive fusion of classical and contemporary sounds.
Throughout April and May, over 350 artists will perform at Emirates Palace and The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. Highlights include the American Ballet Theatre, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra with its ‘Verdi Opera Gala’, and Algarabía, a groundbreaking fusion of flamenco and Arab poetry, premiering in Spain in March before its Arab World debut in Abu Dhabi.
Other stars include Korean-American pianist Minsoo Sohn, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, rising piano talent Giorgi Gigashvili, and soprano Sondra Radvanovsky with pianist Vincenzo Scalera. In celebration of UNESCO World Jazz Day, Tunisian composer Dhafer Youssef will perform melodies rooted in North African traditions.
The festival closes with a special Emirati Recital Series on May 12, 15, and 16. Mezzo-soprano Fatima Al Hashimi opens with pianist Ina Chareli, followed by oud masters Saif Al Naqbi and Mubarak Al Dhaheri with qanun player Noura Al Mazrouei, and concludes with cellist Elham Al Marzouqi weaving classical, contemporary, and regional repertoire.
The Festival Abroad programme continues with Proximities, a landmark exhibition of Emirati artists from three generations, on view at Seoul Museum of Art from December 16, 2025, to March 29, 2026. Featuring more than 100 works by 47 artists, it is the most comprehensive showcase of UAE contemporary art ever held in Korea.
The festival will launch the inaugural Children’s Biennale, under Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan’s patronage, in partnership with Umm Al Emarat Park and Singapore National Gallery. The first dedicated outdoor children’s biennale in the Arab world, it celebrates the UAE’s Year of the Family.
For full details on performances, artists, and tickets, visit www.abudhabifestival.ae
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox