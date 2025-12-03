Digital art in the UAE breaks tradition

Immersive technologies and fresh narratives are pushing digital art into new territory
Over the past decade, the UAE has successfully positioned itself as a global hub of digital art, with an exciting gamut of galleries, events, exhibitions, artists and curators taking over the country’s socio-cultural landscape.
Drawing strength from intersecting technological, artistic and infrastructural developments, its digital art scene is thriving in ways no other country can match.
“The UAE’s leadership recognises that art and technology are key drivers of both innovation and cultural identity,” says Evgeniya Romanidi, artist, curator and founder of Project22, a Dubai-based digital art initiative.
“This approach has fostered an environment where digital creativity and cultural production can evolve together as part of a wider conversation about education, innovation, and economy,” she says.
Project22 is an international digital art platform with a network of over 200 artists worldwide, having curated exhibitions across Dubai, London, Budapest, Amsterdam, Berlin and Istanbul.
Several factors have contributed to the surge in digital arts. Through the provision of digital infrastructure, from robust communication networks to integrated blockchain technologies backed by clear legal frameworks, to building dedicated creative hubs and world-class facilities, and actively supporting the creative economy through various initiatives, policies and research programmes, the UAE has ensured that the art sector has everything it needs to grow and succeed. This has led to a unique fusion of tradition and innovation reflected in various aspects of the country’s creative industries from architecture to design, exhibitions, events, and festivals, thus forging a distinctive identity for the country on the global stage.
“When a nation invests in innovation, artists feel encouraged to experiment,” says renowned Emirati artist, author, and entrepreneur Maisoon Al Saleh.
“Think galleries equipped for immersive installations, public programmes that blend art with science, digital residencies and NFT platforms, and exhibition spaces designed for projection, interactivity, and multisensory work. This ecosystem doesn’t only nurture artists, it shapes cultural tourism as well.”
Maisoon’s work explores untold narratives and forgotten histories through the use of bones.
One of the greatest advantages of digital art is that one can experience its beauty anywhere. This has allowed for regional talent to travel while at the same time bringing iconic works to the UAE in the form of installations, digitised multidimensional pieces, larger-than-life multisensory experiences and more.
For example, you can experience Impressionist masterpieces reimagined as breathtaking digital art at Arte Museum Dubai, in collaboration with the famed Musée d’Orsay; or, you can navigate a world of harmonious light, sound, colour and form at the purpose-built, 17,000-square-metre teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the regional home of the international art collective. Other venues such as Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai, world-class events like Abu Dhabi Art and Art Dubai, and institutions like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Museum of The Future have created their own niches when it comes to pushing the boundaries of digital art.
“This digitalisation also reflects a deeper cultural understanding: for the younger generation, immersive and interactive experiences have become the way they learn, feel, and connect,” says Romanidi.
At the same time, riding the digital wave means a world of opportunities opening up for artists. Take, for instance, Victor Nouman and Eugenio Fernandez of Dune Studios, who created the viral Utopic Arabia series through colourful digital imagery set against the desert, which became a canvas for them. Imagine a bright blue mosque in the middle of a desert, or a pastel green home in an oasis – artworks that are available for purchase on their website, and work they have physically recreated as inflatable structures in an exhibition in Riyadh.
“The UAE has very strong roots in terms of cultural heritage,” says Nouman. “At the same time, it is pushing forward to create new things, and unafraid of exploring new technologies to create a new future.” This duality is one of the key reasons for their “random” success, he adds.
Of course, like with all creative fields, the use of technology comes with weighted questions about human contribution to a work of digital art. “Using AI, for example, has its advantages and disadvantages,” says Mohamed Diab, Co-founder of DiarBid Art House.
“Each era has its own tools, and in 2025, we have digital technologies that help artists to create art. But AI can’t replace the creativity of human beings.” With more than 500 artists signed up, DiarBid is an all-in-one initiative that mentors artists, hosts auctions and exhibits, provides a digital platform to showcase and sell artwork, and offers networking solutions. Its prestigious roster of digital artists includes stalwarts like Jalal Luqman and Khaled Al Jaberi. They also ensure that they authenticate digital artwork according to strict standards. So, if an artist creates a piece with help from AI, it must be mentioned.
“When used meaningfully, AI becomes a mirror that amplifies the artist’s vision,” says Romanidi. “Digital art is not about pressing a button; it’s about designing systems, crafting concepts, and curating experiences that provoke reflection.”
In simple terms, using digital technologies to create artworks is like coding, Diab adds. At the very least, information has to be fed into a programme for it to create something. It’s not easy, nor everyone’s cup of tea.
“To succeed you have to have consistency and discipline, and you have to create your own unique style in the digital art space because there is so much more work out there,” says Diab.
Maisoon concurs. “The world doesn’t need copies, it needs new visions, new textures, and new stories,” she says.
“Digital art, with all its infinite possibilities, is a wonderful place to begin.”
