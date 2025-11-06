'Horsepower' opens at JD Malat Gallery Dubai, examining the horse as a timeless measure of power

In Horsepower, that legacy becomes a lens for examining today’s relationship with technology. “With both Titan and 300 HP, I don’t make any judgment on whether or not developments in engineering benefit or detract from who we are, since obviously it does both,” Kent notes. “While I don’t think the fundamental human experience has changed very much over time, I am constantly amazed at the speed at which technology and culture has. This collision seems inevitable, and in my work I try to reflect on the fast pace of change in modern life – how things shift before we can truly grasp them.”