Weather update: Partly cloudy skies, fog across UAE on Tuesday

Low clouds and humidity may bring early morning mist in western regions
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE tomorrow, with low clouds expected over islands and parts of the western regions.
In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said conditions will become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning in some western areas, with a chance of light fog at times.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, blowing from the south-easterly to north-easterly direction at 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 35 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate. The first high tide is forecast at 1:57 pm, followed by a second at 4:35 am, while low tides will occur at 7:51 am and 9:35 pm. In the Sea of Oman, seas are expected to remain slight, with high tides at 10:56 am and 12:24 am, and a low tide at 5:35 pm.
Temperatures across the country will remain mild, with daytime highs ranging from 22°C to 25°C, and overnight lows between 11°C and 20°C. Abu Dhabi is expected to reach a high of 24°C and a low of 13°C, while Dubai will see temperatures between 25°C and 15°C. Sharjah is forecast to reach 24°C during the day, dropping to 13°C at night.
Al Ain is expected to record one of the coolest overnight temperatures at 11°C, while coastal and island areas such as Delma, Abu Musa, and the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands will remain comparatively warmer, with higher humidity.
Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight, particularly in coastal and western regions, increasing the likelihood of mist or light fog in the early morning hours.
