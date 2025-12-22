Weather update: Partly cloudy skies, fog across UAE on Tuesday

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate. The first high tide is forecast at 1:57 pm, followed by a second at 4:35 am, while low tides will occur at 7:51 am and 9:35 pm. In the Sea of Oman, seas are expected to remain slight, with high tides at 10:56 am and 12:24 am, and a low tide at 5:35 pm.