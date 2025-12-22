Weather forecast: Humidity and cloud cover to increase across UAE this week

Forecast shows increasing cloud cover, shifting winds through Thursday
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience generally stable but variable weather conditions until Thursday, with partly cloudy skies, increasing humidity at night, and a growing chance of fog or mist in internal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
On Monday, skies will be partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over islands and parts of the western regions. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly along western coastal and internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast to southeast, strengthening at times during the day, with speeds reaching up to 35 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies continuing and low clouds forming over islands and western areas. Humidity will rise again overnight, with a probability of mist formation by Wednesday morning in some western regions. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while seas are expected to stay slight to moderate.
By Wednesday, cloud cover is expected to increase at times, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy. Humid conditions overnight may lead to fog or mist formation on Thursday morning, especially in internal areas. Winds will shift from northeasterly to northwesterly, strengthening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times by night.
The pattern is expected to persist into Thursday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and continued humidity overnight. Fog or mist may again form in some internal areas by Friday morning, while northwesterly winds remain active. Seas are forecast to range from moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.
