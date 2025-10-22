GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ultimate guide to Dubai Safari Park: What to expect this season

A wild adventure awaits with new tours, encounters, and family-friendly attractions

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
6 MIN READ
Visitors feeding a giraffe at Dubai Safari Park.
Visitors feeding a giraffe at Dubai Safari Park.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The gates are open and the wild is calling, Dubai Safari Park has officially kicked off its seventh season, promising an adventure-packed experience for families, animal lovers, and curious explorers alike.

Set across 119 hectares of lush, themed landscapes, the park is home to over 3,000 animals and a mix of fan-favourite encounters, new attractions, and upgraded facilities designed to make every visit more memorable.

Here’s your complete guide to what awaits inside.

Ticket options and packages

This season's ticketing options make the experience more flexible for every visitor from families to wildlife enthusiasts:

Safari Park Pass – Dh50

  • All-day access to Dubai Safari Park, including African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi

  • 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari Tour

  • Three live presentations and scheduled Wildlife Talks

  • Animal feedings and encounters (paid separately)

  • Young explorers' workshops for children

  • Complimentary parking

Safari Bundle – Dh117

  • Everything in the Safari Park Pass, plus a 35-minute Explorer Safari Tour

  • Includes both Arabian Desert Safari and Explorer Safari experiences

  • Three live presentations, wildlife talks, and workshops

  • Complimentary parking

Animal Encounters:

Visitors can feed and interact with some of the park’s most loved animals from reptiles and macaws to ponies, goats, and tortoises each encounter priced at Dh20, while the lemur feeding experience costs Dh75.

Premium packages

Behind the scenes – Dh1,450 (up to 10 guests)

  • All-day park access (African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi)

  • 90-minute private guided transported tour featuring five behind-the-scenes experiences

  • Access to park trains and a 15-minute Arabian desert safari

  • Reserved seating for three animal presentations

  • Access to wildlife talks and young explorer workshops (as per schedule)

  • Complimentary parking

  • Advanced booking required three days prior

  • 5% VAT applicable

King of Safari – Dh2,500 (up to 10 guests)

  • All-day access with a 4-hour private guided tour

  • Fast-track access to the 35-minute Explorer Safari tour

  • Access to all six zones

  • Unlimited shuttle train rides and 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari

  • Reserved seating for all live animal presentations

  • Access to three feeding encounters: giraffe, bird, and goat feeding

  • Access to wildlife talks and workshops

  • VIP parking

  • Advanced booking required three days prior

  • Animal encounters subject to welfare regulations

Dine in the Wild – Dh2,150 (up to 6 guests)

  • Two-hour breakfast experience surrounded by either giraffes or lions

  • All-day park access with entry to all six zones

  • 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari and reserved show seating

  • Complimentary feeding and encounter experiences (as per schedule)

  • Wildlife talks, workshops, and unlimited train access

  • Complimentary parking

  • Paid encounters not included

  • Advanced booking required three days prior

Jungle Capture – Dh1,275 (up to 3 guests)

  • Three-hour exclusive guided tour for wildlife photography enthusiasts

  • Behind-the-scenes access to capture selected animals

  • All-day park access across six zones

  • Unlimited shuttle rides and 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari

  • Reserved seating for all presentations

  • Access to complimentary animal feeding, wildlife talks, and workshops

  • Complimentary parking

  • Paid encounters not included

  • Advanced booking required three days prior

For families: Kids Farm & Animal Encounters

The adventure begins just past the glass entrance, where the Kids Farm welcomes the park’s youngest guests. Here, children can get hands-on with friendly farm animals like goats, ponies, chickens, and tortoises, some of which are among the third-largest species in the world, living well over 100 years.

Don’t miss out on:

  • Goat feeding: 12 PM & 4 PM

  • Pony walk: 10 AM & 1:15 PM

  • Pony grooming: 3 PM

  • Bird feeding at the aviary: 12 PM (featuring Alexandrine parrots, lovebirds, and budgies)

  • Tortoise feeding: 2 PM at Explorer Village

Snacks and drinks are available at the Kids Café, with fresh fruit starting at Dh20, and misting stations throughout to keep both animals and visitors cool.

For the adventurous: African & Explorer Villages

Step into the African Village, one of the park’s liveliest zones, where white and brown lions, elephants, olive baboons, and spotted hyenas roam. Families can catch lemur feedings (12 PM & 4 PM) or visit the chimpanzee house, which doubles as a play and learning area for kids.

Nearby, the Reptile House, Grand Aviary, and kopje viewing cabin offer closer looks at some of Africa’s most fascinating creatures.

The Explorer Village is where the real safari begins. The 45-minute Explorer Safari Tour takes visitors through vast terrains representing African and Asian habitats. Expect to see hippos, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, tigers, and crocodiles, among many others.

Animal Encounters:

  • Giraffe feeding: 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM

  • Bird Kingdom Presentation: 11 AM & 2 PM (featuring macaws and parrots)

Stop by the Elephant Café between safaris, where meals range from Dhs20–55 about the same price range as other eateries across the park.

For a taste of the desert: Arabian Safari

The Arabian Desert Safari offers a free 10–15 minute guided tour that runs from 9 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 5:30 PM. Departing from the Safari Mini Mart, the tour mimics the UAE’s natural ecosystem with Arabian sand gazelles, Arabian oryx, red-neck ostriches, addax, and Arabian wolves all thriving within sand dunes and thatch-style enclosures that recreate the region’s desert biome.

For the curious: Learning and Conservation

This season’s educational theme, “Guardians of the Wild,” encourages children to learn about biodiversity and conservation through workshops, wildlife talks, and interactive displays across the park. The newly enhanced Birds Kingdom Live Presentation has also been upgraded with more immersive storytelling and flight demonstrations.

Every ticket contributes directly to Dubai Safari Park’s wildlife conservation and breeding programs, helping to support endangered species and animal welfare initiatives around the world.

Asian Village: Where the East comes alive

Step into the vibrant Asian Village through the striking Dragon Station entrance, where the atmosphere instantly shifts to a lively celebration of the East. The calls of gibbons echo through the air, a cheerful soundtrack that perfectly complements the lush surroundings.

At the heart of the village lies the Asian Village Theater, an expansive dome featuring a beautifully crafted stage surrounded by water and tree-like props. With multiple performances throughout the day, it’s a must-see highlight that brings the spirit of wildlife throughout the park to life.

At 4 PM, the Birds of Prey show lets visitors witness falcons, hawks, and other raptors perform thrilling aerial theatrics up close.

After the shows, explore a range of culinary delights inspired by Indian and East Asian cuisines, perfect for refueling before continuing your wildlife adventure or for ending your tour with a refreshing meal.

For foodies: Dining Around the Park

There’s something for every palate this season.

  • Asian Village offers Pad Thai, butter chicken, ramen, and mango sticky rice.

  • African Village features family-friendly bites like burgers, pizza, pasta, tacos, and local dishes at FB Eatery, Taco Taco, and Safari Broasted.

  • Al Wadi provides scenic dining spots overlooking tranquil streams perfect for a relaxing break between zones.

Good to know before you go

  • Location: Al Warqa, Dubai

  • Timings: 9 AM – 5 PM (last safari departs at 4:30 PM)

  • Accessibility: Motorized vehicles for People of Determination

  • Transport: AC safari trains and shuttle buses connect major zones

  • Facilities: Stroller parking, prayer rooms, restrooms, vending machines

With over 3,000 animals, scenic landscapes, and new upgrades, Dubai Safari Park’s seventh season promises more than just a day out, it’s an adventure for every age. Whether you’re hand-feeding a giraffe, joining a desert safari, or enjoying lunch by the wadi, this is the one spot in Dubai where the wild truly rules.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai Safari Park reopens — here’s what to expect

3m read
Pictures used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai gears up for 3 major events this coming week

3m read
Safari adventure, animal encounters, feeding activity and live presentations are among the popular experiences and activations at Dubai Safari Park.

How to win free tickets to Dubai Safari Park

3m read
The zoo confirmed that Sheryaar is in good health and has settled back into his enclosure.

Watch: Missing lion returns to zoo after 4 tense days

1m read