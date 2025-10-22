Ultimate guide to Dubai Safari Park: What to expect this season

A wild adventure awaits with new tours, encounters, and family-friendly attractions
Dubai: The gates are open and the wild is calling, Dubai Safari Park has officially kicked off its seventh season, promising an adventure-packed experience for families, animal lovers, and curious explorers alike.
Set across 119 hectares of lush, themed landscapes, the park is home to over 3,000 animals and a mix of fan-favourite encounters, new attractions, and upgraded facilities designed to make every visit more memorable.
Here’s your complete guide to what awaits inside.
This season's ticketing options make the experience more flexible for every visitor from families to wildlife enthusiasts:
All-day access to Dubai Safari Park, including African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi
15-minute Arabian Desert Safari Tour
Three live presentations and scheduled Wildlife Talks
Animal feedings and encounters (paid separately)
Young explorers' workshops for children
Complimentary parking
Everything in the Safari Park Pass, plus a 35-minute Explorer Safari Tour
Includes both Arabian Desert Safari and Explorer Safari experiences
Three live presentations, wildlife talks, and workshops
Complimentary parking
Visitors can feed and interact with some of the park’s most loved animals from reptiles and macaws to ponies, goats, and tortoises each encounter priced at Dh20, while the lemur feeding experience costs Dh75.
All-day park access (African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi)
90-minute private guided transported tour featuring five behind-the-scenes experiences
Access to park trains and a 15-minute Arabian desert safari
Reserved seating for three animal presentations
Access to wildlife talks and young explorer workshops (as per schedule)
Complimentary parking
Advanced booking required three days prior
5% VAT applicable
All-day access with a 4-hour private guided tour
Fast-track access to the 35-minute Explorer Safari tour
Access to all six zones
Unlimited shuttle train rides and 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari
Reserved seating for all live animal presentations
Access to three feeding encounters: giraffe, bird, and goat feeding
Access to wildlife talks and workshops
VIP parking
Advanced booking required three days prior
Animal encounters subject to welfare regulations
Two-hour breakfast experience surrounded by either giraffes or lions
All-day park access with entry to all six zones
15-minute Arabian Desert Safari and reserved show seating
Complimentary feeding and encounter experiences (as per schedule)
Wildlife talks, workshops, and unlimited train access
Complimentary parking
Paid encounters not included
Advanced booking required three days prior
Three-hour exclusive guided tour for wildlife photography enthusiasts
Behind-the-scenes access to capture selected animals
All-day park access across six zones
Unlimited shuttle rides and 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari
Reserved seating for all presentations
Access to complimentary animal feeding, wildlife talks, and workshops
Complimentary parking
Paid encounters not included
Advanced booking required three days prior
The adventure begins just past the glass entrance, where the Kids Farm welcomes the park’s youngest guests. Here, children can get hands-on with friendly farm animals like goats, ponies, chickens, and tortoises, some of which are among the third-largest species in the world, living well over 100 years.
Don’t miss out on:
Goat feeding: 12 PM & 4 PM
Pony walk: 10 AM & 1:15 PM
Pony grooming: 3 PM
Bird feeding at the aviary: 12 PM (featuring Alexandrine parrots, lovebirds, and budgies)
Tortoise feeding: 2 PM at Explorer Village
Snacks and drinks are available at the Kids Café, with fresh fruit starting at Dh20, and misting stations throughout to keep both animals and visitors cool.
Step into the African Village, one of the park’s liveliest zones, where white and brown lions, elephants, olive baboons, and spotted hyenas roam. Families can catch lemur feedings (12 PM & 4 PM) or visit the chimpanzee house, which doubles as a play and learning area for kids.
Nearby, the Reptile House, Grand Aviary, and kopje viewing cabin offer closer looks at some of Africa’s most fascinating creatures.
The Explorer Village is where the real safari begins. The 45-minute Explorer Safari Tour takes visitors through vast terrains representing African and Asian habitats. Expect to see hippos, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, tigers, and crocodiles, among many others.
Animal Encounters:
Giraffe feeding: 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM
Bird Kingdom Presentation: 11 AM & 2 PM (featuring macaws and parrots)
Stop by the Elephant Café between safaris, where meals range from Dhs20–55 about the same price range as other eateries across the park.
The Arabian Desert Safari offers a free 10–15 minute guided tour that runs from 9 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 5:30 PM. Departing from the Safari Mini Mart, the tour mimics the UAE’s natural ecosystem with Arabian sand gazelles, Arabian oryx, red-neck ostriches, addax, and Arabian wolves all thriving within sand dunes and thatch-style enclosures that recreate the region’s desert biome.
This season’s educational theme, “Guardians of the Wild,” encourages children to learn about biodiversity and conservation through workshops, wildlife talks, and interactive displays across the park. The newly enhanced Birds Kingdom Live Presentation has also been upgraded with more immersive storytelling and flight demonstrations.
Every ticket contributes directly to Dubai Safari Park’s wildlife conservation and breeding programs, helping to support endangered species and animal welfare initiatives around the world.
Step into the vibrant Asian Village through the striking Dragon Station entrance, where the atmosphere instantly shifts to a lively celebration of the East. The calls of gibbons echo through the air, a cheerful soundtrack that perfectly complements the lush surroundings.
At the heart of the village lies the Asian Village Theater, an expansive dome featuring a beautifully crafted stage surrounded by water and tree-like props. With multiple performances throughout the day, it’s a must-see highlight that brings the spirit of wildlife throughout the park to life.
At 4 PM, the Birds of Prey show lets visitors witness falcons, hawks, and other raptors perform thrilling aerial theatrics up close.
After the shows, explore a range of culinary delights inspired by Indian and East Asian cuisines, perfect for refueling before continuing your wildlife adventure or for ending your tour with a refreshing meal.
There’s something for every palate this season.
Asian Village offers Pad Thai, butter chicken, ramen, and mango sticky rice.
African Village features family-friendly bites like burgers, pizza, pasta, tacos, and local dishes at FB Eatery, Taco Taco, and Safari Broasted.
Al Wadi provides scenic dining spots overlooking tranquil streams perfect for a relaxing break between zones.
Location: Al Warqa, Dubai
Timings: 9 AM – 5 PM (last safari departs at 4:30 PM)
Accessibility: Motorized vehicles for People of Determination
Transport: AC safari trains and shuttle buses connect major zones
Facilities: Stroller parking, prayer rooms, restrooms, vending machines
With over 3,000 animals, scenic landscapes, and new upgrades, Dubai Safari Park’s seventh season promises more than just a day out, it’s an adventure for every age. Whether you’re hand-feeding a giraffe, joining a desert safari, or enjoying lunch by the wadi, this is the one spot in Dubai where the wild truly rules.
