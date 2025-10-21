Globally, spot gold fell as much as 6.3% to $4,082 an ounce, while silver tumbled 8.7%, as markets reacted to improving sentiment in US-China trade relations and a stronger US dollar.

In Dubai, 24-karat gold fell below Dh500, trading at Dh495 per gram, while 22-karat slipped to Dh458. Earlier the same day, prices had opened at a record Dh525.25 for 24K and Dh486 for 22K — the same as Monday’s peak.

Dubai: Gold buyers in the UAE may finally get some relief. After weeks of record-breaking highs, gold prices plunged by nearly Dh30 per gram on Tuesday , tracking a global sell-off that wiped out around 6% of value in a single day — the sharpest drop since 2013.

“Experience tells us that wild price swings after a major rally often signal a material pullback,” said Matt Maley of Miller Tabak. “It doesn’t necessarily mean the bull market is over, but volatility tends to rise sharply.”

Analysts suggest prices may continue to soften in the coming days as traders take profits and global demand cools, giving buyers in the UAE a window to purchase gold at lower levels — though large swings could persist.

According to Fawad Razaqzada of City Index, the drop should not be seen as the end of gold’s broader uptrend. “Markets rarely move in straight lines,” he said. “While corrections are natural, many investors who missed the rally may now step in to buy the dip.”

She explained that the rally had been fueled by “safe-haven demand” during months of geopolitical tension and falling interest rate expectations — but momentum “has now run out of steam.”

For now, gold shoppers in Dubai may finally have a reason to smile — and possibly to buy — after months of record-setting highs.

In the short term, UAE buyers could see prices dip further below Dh495, especially if global spot gold remains under pressure. But given strong long-term fundamentals, any major drop is likely to be temporary.

The recent sell-off comes amid easing trade fears, a firm US dollar, and profit-taking after an overextended rally. But with inflation still high and the US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates further in 2026, analysts say long-term support for gold remains intact.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.