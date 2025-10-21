Think your Dubai rent hike is too high? Here’s how to check if it’s legal
Dubai: If your landlord has informed you of a rent hike, you can easily find out whether the increase is legal using Dubai’s Smart Rental Index. This online tool, developed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), helps tenants and landlords determine fair rental values based on real market data.
Powered by artificial intelligence, the Smart Rental Index analyses several key factors - including property type, location, construction quality, finishing standards, maintenance levels, and available building facilities. The system is updated annually to reflect changes in Dubai’s property market, ensuring the calculations remain accurate and aligned with current rental trends.
How it works
To check whether your rent increase is justified, visit the DLD’s official website and access the Smart Rental Index - dubailand.gov.ae
You will need to enter details such as your property type, area, current rent, and the date your tenancy contract expires.
Once you submit this information, the system will instantly generate a report showing the legal rent range for your property and whether your landlord’s proposed increase falls within that limit.
This document can serve as official evidence in negotiations with your landlord or in resolving rental disputes through the Dubai Rental Dispute Centre. The transparency offered by the Smart Rental Index helps protect tenants from unreasonable rent hikes while also ensuring landlords receive fair returns in line with market conditions.
By using this free tool, Dubai residents can confidently verify rental adjustments and make informed decisions before renewing their lease. It’s one of several initiatives introduced by the DLD to create a balanced and transparent rental market across the emirate.
