Check your credit score first for just Dh10.50 through the Etihad Credit Bureau
Dubai: Your credit score is one of the most important numbers in your financial life. It reflects how reliable you are at managing debt, paying bills, and meeting other financial obligations. In the UAE, for just Dh10.50, you can check your credit score through the Etihad Credit Bureau and gain valuable insights into your financial health.
A credit score acts like a financial report card, it summarises your past behaviour with loans, credit cards, and even utility payments. Missed or late payments are reported to the Etihad Credit Bureau and can negatively affect your score, making it harder to get loan approvals or favourable interest rates in the future. Even small oversights, such as a missed phone bill, can have a lasting impact.
To check your score, visit etihadbureau.ae or download the Etihad Bureau app on iOS or Android. You can purchase your Credit Score for Dh10.50 or get your full Credit Report for Dh84 (including VAT). The full report provides a detailed summary of your financial obligations, repayment history, and even your last reported salary — all drawn from banks, telecom operators, utility companies, and government entities.
Maintaining a good credit score comes with major benefits:
Faster loan approvals and easier access to financial products.
Lower interest rates, saving you money over time.
Greater financial confidence, knowing you’re in good standing.
Your credit score isn’t just a number — it’s a gateway to financial freedom. By checking and managing it regularly, you can improve your creditworthiness and unlock better opportunities for your future.
Know your score today and take control of your financial journey.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
