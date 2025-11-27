GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Airways soars to global top tier in 2025 AirHelp Score

UAE’s national airline climbs nine places, wins praise for punctuality and passenger care

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
A soaring 8.07 score reflects the UAE airline’s focus on service, reliability and growth.
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways has been named one of the world’s top airlines in the 2025 AirHelp Score, earning an impressive overall rating of 8.07 out of 10. The UAE’s national carrier climbed nine places in just one year, placing it firmly among the aviation industry’s global leaders.

The AirHelp Score is widely regarded as one of the most reliable and transparent airline rankings. It assesses carriers on three factors that matter most to travellers: on-time performance, customer opinion, and claim handling. This year’s results are based on flight data collected from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, along with surveys from more than 11,500 passengers across 60+ countries.

Strong growth without compromising quality

Etihad’s rise comes during a period of significant expansion. The airline has grown its fleet to 120 modern aircraft, increased its network to over 100 destinations, and carried 19% more passengers year-on-year. Despite this rapid growth, Etihad continued to improve punctuality and customer satisfaction—two areas that heavily influence the AirHelp Score.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the result reflects the airline’s clear priorities. “Rising to one of the top two airlines in the world is an extraordinary achievement and a validation of everything we are building at Etihad,” he said. “While expanding our network, fleet and guest numbers, we have stayed focused on what truly matters: getting our guests there on time, offering genuine hospitality, and supporting them when plans change.”

Neves added that the ranking is a tribute to the entire Etihad team, whose dedication “makes that promise real, flight after flight.”

Etihad’s customer focus praised

AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pawliszyn described Etihad’s nine-place jump as “impressive,” noting that the airline’s strong performance in punctuality and passenger satisfaction set it apart. “Travellers today expect honesty, accountability and reliability,” he said. “Etihad is leading by example.”

AirHelp’s customer opinion score looks at cabin crew service, comfort, cleanliness, food and entertainment. Its claim-processing score measures how fairly and efficiently airlines handle compensation when flights are delayed or disrupted — an area where Etihad continues to excel.

Balaram Menon
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
