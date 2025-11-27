UAE’s national airline climbs nine places, wins praise for punctuality and passenger care
Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways has been named one of the world’s top airlines in the 2025 AirHelp Score, earning an impressive overall rating of 8.07 out of 10. The UAE’s national carrier climbed nine places in just one year, placing it firmly among the aviation industry’s global leaders.
The AirHelp Score is widely regarded as one of the most reliable and transparent airline rankings. It assesses carriers on three factors that matter most to travellers: on-time performance, customer opinion, and claim handling. This year’s results are based on flight data collected from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, along with surveys from more than 11,500 passengers across 60+ countries.
Etihad’s rise comes during a period of significant expansion. The airline has grown its fleet to 120 modern aircraft, increased its network to over 100 destinations, and carried 19% more passengers year-on-year. Despite this rapid growth, Etihad continued to improve punctuality and customer satisfaction—two areas that heavily influence the AirHelp Score.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the result reflects the airline’s clear priorities. “Rising to one of the top two airlines in the world is an extraordinary achievement and a validation of everything we are building at Etihad,” he said. “While expanding our network, fleet and guest numbers, we have stayed focused on what truly matters: getting our guests there on time, offering genuine hospitality, and supporting them when plans change.”
Neves added that the ranking is a tribute to the entire Etihad team, whose dedication “makes that promise real, flight after flight.”
AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pawliszyn described Etihad’s nine-place jump as “impressive,” noting that the airline’s strong performance in punctuality and passenger satisfaction set it apart. “Travellers today expect honesty, accountability and reliability,” he said. “Etihad is leading by example.”
AirHelp’s customer opinion score looks at cabin crew service, comfort, cleanliness, food and entertainment. Its claim-processing score measures how fairly and efficiently airlines handle compensation when flights are delayed or disrupted — an area where Etihad continues to excel.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox