Etihad Airways flies high with 2 million passengers in October 2025, up 28%

Expansion mode: Airline carries 18.1 million carries over the first 10 months of 2025
In October 2025, Etihad Airways transported 2 million passengers, marking a significant 28% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.
This reflects robust growth momentum for the airline as it continues to expand its operations.
Over the first 10 months of 2025, Etihad has carried a total of 18.1 million passengers, which represents a 19% increase year-on-year from January to October 2024.
The airline consistently maintained an 88% passenger load factor both in October and cumulatively for the year, highlighting its skillful balancing of capacity with growing demand during rapid expansion.
By the end of October, Etihad's operating fleet had grown to 120 aircraft (from 115 in September, including newly delivered Airbus A321LRs, Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s), supporting a broad network of over 100 global destinations, with 96 destinations actively served during the month.
This expansion exemplifies Etihad’s strategic efforts to enhance its global connectivity and service offering.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, remarked, "October's exceptional 28% passenger growth accelerates the momentum we built through the first nine months of the year. With our fleet reaching 120 aircraft and a network of more than 100 destinations, we're seeing the full impact of our strategic expansion. As we enter the final stretch of 2025, our operational performance and sustained high load factors give us confidence in delivering a landmark year for Etihad."
Etihad’s achievements in 2025 align with broader trends in the aviation industry, which is experiencing recovery and growth following disruptions earlier in the decade.
Airlines globally are expanding fleets and routes to meet resurging passenger demand, while maintaining operational efficiency and high load factors crucial for profitability.
Industry analysts observe Etihad's growth as a reflection of effective strategic planning amidst a competitive market landscape, positioning it well for sustained success
