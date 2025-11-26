Etihad Airways flies high with 2 million passengers in October 2025, up 28%

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, remarked, "October's exceptional 28% passenger growth accelerates the momentum we built through the first nine months of the year. With our fleet reaching 120 aircraft and a network of more than 100 destinations, we're seeing the full impact of our strategic expansion. As we enter the final stretch of 2025, our operational performance and sustained high load factors give us confidence in delivering a landmark year for Etihad."