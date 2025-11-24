GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad Airways launches White Friday sale with up to 35% off global flights

Bookings open till 30 November for discounted travel to Asia between January and June 2026

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
UAE's national carrier has been on a route launch spree all of last year.
UAE's national carrier has been on a route launch spree all of last year.
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is giving UAE travellers a head start on their 2026 getaways with a major White Friday sale offering up to 35 per cent off airfares.

The Abu Dhabi-based national carrier launched the week-long offer on Sunday, inviting passengers to “buy what really matters – experiences and connections that come with travel.”

Bookings are open until November 30 for travel between January 13 and 24 June, 2026, making it ideal for early holiday planners and families looking to reunite abroad.

Dream destinations within reach

The discounted fares cover a selection of popular leisure and cultural hotspots across Asia, according to the airline. These include Phnom Penh, Hong Kong, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, and Medan – all reachable on Etihad’s expanding network from Abu Dhabi.

“Whether you’re exploring the vibrant streets of Phnom Penh or relaxing on the beaches of Krabi, your next adventure begins the moment you board,” an Etihad spokesperson said in a statement.

Seamless travel from Abu Dhabi

Travellers can book the White Friday fares directly via etihad.com or through the airline’s mobile app.

The offer also complements the growing global travel appetite from the UAE, as residents plan trips well into the new year.

Travel analysts say early 2026 could mark one of the busiest outbound seasons for Abu Dhabi International Airport, buoyed by national carriers’ competitive deals.

An Etihad representative added, “This year’s promotion is designed to inspire travellers to make memories that last beyond the season.” UAE's flag carrier has been on a route launch spree all of this year, launching at least 16 destinations in 2024 alone.

Moreover, Etihad also confirmed an order for 32 new Airbus aircraft, including freighters, marking a major expansion of its wide-body fleet, airline CEO Antonoaldo Neves revealed to Gulf News during the Dubai Airshow last week.

The airline has also tihad has increased its aircraft fleet target from a previous 170 planes to 200 jets by 2030, indicating a phase of rapid growth. This fleet expansion supports Etihad’s plan to boost passenger capacity to 37 million by 2030, up from 30 million passengers previously projected.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAE TravelAbu DhabiZayed International Airport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Strong demand on the Abu Dhabi - Tokyo route prompted the upgrade.

Etihad sends A380 to top Asian spot next summer

2m read
This milestone marks Etihad's strongest financial performance in the airline's history.

Etihad posts Dh1.7b profit, expands to 100 destinations

2m read
Key upgrades in transport, education, banking, tourism, and environmental initiatives set to transform daily routines.

UAE 2026 projects that will change your daily life

5m read
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will operate five weekly flights between the UAE capital and Hong Kong.

Etihad resumes Hong Kong flights after hiatus

2m read