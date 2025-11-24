Bookings open till 30 November for discounted travel to Asia between January and June 2026
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is giving UAE travellers a head start on their 2026 getaways with a major White Friday sale offering up to 35 per cent off airfares.
The Abu Dhabi-based national carrier launched the week-long offer on Sunday, inviting passengers to “buy what really matters – experiences and connections that come with travel.”
Bookings are open until November 30 for travel between January 13 and 24 June, 2026, making it ideal for early holiday planners and families looking to reunite abroad.
The discounted fares cover a selection of popular leisure and cultural hotspots across Asia, according to the airline. These include Phnom Penh, Hong Kong, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, and Medan – all reachable on Etihad’s expanding network from Abu Dhabi.
“Whether you’re exploring the vibrant streets of Phnom Penh or relaxing on the beaches of Krabi, your next adventure begins the moment you board,” an Etihad spokesperson said in a statement.
Travellers can book the White Friday fares directly via etihad.com or through the airline’s mobile app.
The offer also complements the growing global travel appetite from the UAE, as residents plan trips well into the new year.
Travel analysts say early 2026 could mark one of the busiest outbound seasons for Abu Dhabi International Airport, buoyed by national carriers’ competitive deals.
An Etihad representative added, “This year’s promotion is designed to inspire travellers to make memories that last beyond the season.” UAE's flag carrier has been on a route launch spree all of this year, launching at least 16 destinations in 2024 alone.
Moreover, Etihad also confirmed an order for 32 new Airbus aircraft, including freighters, marking a major expansion of its wide-body fleet, airline CEO Antonoaldo Neves revealed to Gulf News during the Dubai Airshow last week.
The airline has also tihad has increased its aircraft fleet target from a previous 170 planes to 200 jets by 2030, indicating a phase of rapid growth. This fleet expansion supports Etihad’s plan to boost passenger capacity to 37 million by 2030, up from 30 million passengers previously projected.
