Etihad’s global network now spans more than 85 destinations
Dubai: Etihad Airways has launched four new routes to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, and Hong Kong, marking another milestone in what the airline has called its strongest year of expansion.
The back-to-back route launches over three consecutive days strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a major aviation hub and account for nearly 45 percent of the UAE’s total aviation growth in 2025, according to the airline.
The new services add thousands of seats to Etihad’s growing network, boosting inbound tourism and trade while giving UAE residents and international travellers more choices across key leisure and business destinations in Africa and Asia.
New routes from Abu Dhabi:
Tunis (1 November, three weekly flights): Expands Etihad’s North African network and meets rising demand between the UAE and Tunisia.
Hanoi (2 November, six weekly flights): Connects Abu Dhabi directly with Vietnam’s capital for the first time, enhancing trade and tourism ties.
Chiang Mai (3 November, four weekly flights): Opens northern Thailand to travellers from the Middle East and Europe via Abu Dhabi.
Hong Kong (3 November, five weekly flights): Restores service to one of Asia’s key financial and tourism hubs, alongside a renewed codeshare with Hong Kong Airlines for greater regional connectivity.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the four destinations reflect the diversity and ambition of the airline’s network.
“Each of these destinations adds its own character to our network – from Tunis’s heritage to Hanoi’s vibrancy, Chiang Mai’s charm and Hong Kong’s global energy.
"Together, they expand options for our guests while bringing more visitors to discover Abu Dhabi – one of the world’s most exciting cities. As we continue to deliver almost half of the UAE’s aviation growth this year, our focus remains on connecting more people, cultures, and opportunities through our home in Abu Dhabi.”
With these additions, Etihad’s global network now spans more than 85 destinations, reinforcing its position as a key driver of the UAE’s tourism and aviation sector and advancing Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global gateway for travel and trade.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox