Dubai: Etihad Airways has launched four new routes to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, and Hong Kong, marking another milestone in what the airline has called its strongest year of expansion.

The new services add thousands of seats to Etihad’s growing network, boosting inbound tourism and trade while giving UAE residents and international travellers more choices across key leisure and business destinations in Africa and Asia.

The back-to-back route launches over three consecutive days strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a major aviation hub and account for nearly 45 percent of the UAE’s total aviation growth in 2025, according to the airline.

With these additions, Etihad’s global network now spans more than 85 destinations, reinforcing its position as a key driver of the UAE’s tourism and aviation sector and advancing Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global gateway for travel and trade.

"Together, they expand options for our guests while bringing more visitors to discover Abu Dhabi – one of the world’s most exciting cities. As we continue to deliver almost half of the UAE’s aviation growth this year, our focus remains on connecting more people, cultures, and opportunities through our home in Abu Dhabi.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.