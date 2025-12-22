New protocol cuts red tape and boosts UAE’s appeal as a global yachting hub
Dubai: Foreign yachts travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will soon benefit from a simplified and unified set of procedures, under a new protocol aimed at making inter-emirate sailing smoother and faster.
From January 2026, sailing permits issued by either emirate will be recognised by both authorities, removing the need for repeated approvals and local entry and exit formalities. The move is expected to significantly improve the experience of visiting yacht owners and operators while strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading maritime destination.
The streamlined system is the result of close coordination between Abu Dhabi Maritime and the Dubai Maritime Authority, alongside several local and federal bodies. These include the National Guard, Dubai Customs, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.
The agreement reflects a shared push to align maritime regulations across emirates and reduce administrative barriers for international visitors. Officials say the move supports national efforts to enhance competitiveness, improve services, and create a more integrated maritime sector.
Under the new protocol, foreign yachts will be able to travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai using a single sailing permit, regardless of where it was issued. Authorities will rely on an Early Inquiry System digital link to access vessel, crew and passenger details, avoiding the need to submit the same information multiple times.
Local entry and exit procedures will no longer apply to foreign yachts moving between the two emirates, cutting waiting times and paperwork for yacht operators and shipping agents.
Shipping agents will be formally notified ahead of the rollout to ensure smooth implementation when the system comes into force.
Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said the initiative builds on Dubai’s experience in welcoming visiting yachts and supporting maritime tourism.
“This unified approach will strengthen the UAE’s standing as a world-class maritime destination,” he said, adding that cooperation between emirates is key to sustained sector growth.
Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said the agreement makes it easier for visitors to explore the UAE’s coastline.
“We are simplifying maritime mobility and enhancing our competitiveness as global yachting hubs,” he said.
The new framework marks an important step in developing a more user-friendly and efficient regulatory environment for foreign yachts. By easing movement between two of the country’s main maritime centres, authorities aim to attract more international yacht traffic, support marine tourism, and encourage longer stays.
Officials say the agreement reflects a broader vision to unlock the full economic and tourism potential of the UAE’s waterways through cooperation, digital services and modern regulation.
