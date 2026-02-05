Second round of Russia–Ukraine–US talks brings ‘constructive progress’, says Sheikh Abdullah

Sheikh Abdullah noted, “We place great value on the close relations and friendship between Presdient His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and both Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. These relations have formed a fundamental pillar for strengthening mutual trust, supporting mediation efforts, and bridging perspectives between the two sides, contributing to the pursuit of peaceful and sustainable solutions to the crisis. In this regard, we express our appreciation to President Putin and President Zelenskyy, as well as to the participating teams from both countries, for their constructive engagement in these talks.”