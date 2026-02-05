US-Russia military contacts resume in Abu Dhabi after five-year gap

Dubai: Russia and Ukraine have carried out a prisoner exchange mediated in Abu Dhabi, while the United States and Russia held direct military-to- military talks in the UAE capital for the first time in five years — twin developments underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for high-level diplomacy.

The prisoner swap saw detainees from both Moscow and Kyiv return home following negotiations facilitated by the UAE, in what officials described as a rare humanitarian breakthrough amid the ongoing war.

“Today’s exchange came after a long pause, and it is critical that we were able to make it happen,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post, thanking those involved in making the deal possible.

US envoy Steve Witkoff later confirmed the scale of the swap, saying: “Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners — the first such exchange in five months.”

Shortly after the exchange, senior US and Russian military officials met face to face to discuss risk reduction, communication channels and ways to avoid unintended escalation between the two nuclear powers — marking their first direct talks since 2021.

The resumption of US-Russia military contacts is seen as particularly significant after a five-year freeze, with experts long warning that the absence of communication channels increases the risk of miscalculation.

Still, the willingness of opposing sides to engage — and to do so in Abu Dhabi — offers a glimpse of diplomacy continuing to function in an increasingly polarised world.

