The talks, which commenced today in Abu Dhabi, are attended by US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; Igor Kostyukov, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Staff to the Ukrainian President; Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; and a number of senior officials from both Russia and Ukraine.