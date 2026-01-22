Volodymyr Zelensky comments follow after his meeting with trump at Davos
Davos: The United Arab Emirates will host “trilateral” talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, US and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Thursday.
The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate on the format of the talks, or whether Ukrainian and Russian officials would negotiate directly, and his office did not respond to requests to clarify.
“It will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” Zelensky said following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding: “Russians have to be ready for compromises.”
Zelensky earlier said the documents being drafted with Washington aimed at ending the nearly four-year war are “nearly, nearly ready”, as he spoke in Davos after meeting with US President Donald Trump.
“We met with President Trump, and our teams are working almost every day. It’s not simple. The documents aimed at ending this war are nearly, nearly ready,” Zelensky told the World Economic Forum.
Zelensky also conceded that his “dialogue” with Trump was “not simple”, but hailed a “positive” meeting earlier in the day.
Zelensky said he had a “very good” meeting with Trump.
“We spoke about documents and about air defence,” Zelensky told reporters briefly without elaborating before addressing the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort.
