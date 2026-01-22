'Always had very good relationship with Xi, Putin': Trump at Davos

Speaking at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum, Trump said: "I've always had a very good relationship with President Xi and with President Putin. President Xi of China is an incredible man. What he's done is amazing. He's highly respected by everybody. It was very severely interrupted by COVID. I used to call it the China virus, but he said, do you think you could use a different name and I decided to do that because why should we have a problem over that?"