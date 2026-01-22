GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

'Always had very good relationship with Xi, Putin': Trump at Davos

Trump reaffirms longstanding positive rapport with both leaders Xi and Putin

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at APEC summit in Busan (File Photo/Reuters)
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at APEC summit in Busan (File Photo/Reuters)

Davos: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Chinese President Xi Jinping as an "incredible man" who has achieved "amazing" things and is "highly respected by everybody," while reaffirming his longstanding positive rapport with both leaders Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump added that he initially called COVID-19 the "China virus" but decided to change it, saying there was no reason to make an issue over the name.

Speaking at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum, Trump said: "I've always had a very good relationship with President Xi and with President Putin. President Xi of China is an incredible man. What he's done is amazing. He's highly respected by everybody. It was very severely interrupted by COVID. I used to call it the China virus, but he said, do you think you could use a different name and I decided to do that because why should we have a problem over that?"

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed his plans to visit China in April, TASS reported.

Trump's China visit set

"I get along very well with President Xi. I'm going to go over to China in April," he said, quoted by TASS at a meeting with oil executives on the situation in Venezuela.

Following an October phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he plans to travel to China in April 2026.

He added that President Xi would subsequently undertake a state visit to the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in early November that Trump and Xi could hold four meetings in 2026.

Apart from the two state visits, the leaders may hold talks on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty events in Doral, Florida, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China's Shenzhen.

In November 2025, President Trump had also said that he would host the Chinese leader on a state visit to the United States later in 2026, describing the US-China relationship as "extremely strong."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on January 15, 2026.

Putin speaks to Israel, Iran leaders to ‘de-escalate’

2m read
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2024.

Putin vows 'liberation of its historical lands'

3m read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Friday, December 5, 2025. India’s relationship with Russia has strong roots, underlined by a robust defence partnership over the decades.

Why India cannot choose sides in fractured world order

3m read
Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Donald Trump feature among the world’s richest political leaders, each known for significant reported personal wealth.

Meet the world’s wealthiest politicians: Top 10 list

2m read