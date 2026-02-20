Viewers praised the creativity and realism of the edits
Dubai: A new AI-generated video imagining U.S. President Donald Trump as if he were born in India, China, and other countries has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 9 million views since its release this week. The clip, shared on Instagram by creator @mobin.dxb18, uses advanced artificial intelligence to transform Trump’s face, clothing, and surroundings to match the cultural aesthetics of different nations — a trend that has both amused and intrigued users worldwide.
In the Indian version, Trump is depicted as “Dhanal Trumper,” dressed in a traditional Jodhpuri-style coat, while the Chinese iteration, “Dong Le Di Tulan,” along with versions set in Russia, Italy, and Nigeria, showcase equally creative reimaginings. The video caption asks, “What if Donald Trump was born in different countries?”, prompting a flood of reactions, jokes, and memes about how the former president might look and behave in alternative cultural contexts.
Viewers praised the creativity and realism of the edits, with many calling the Nigerian and Italian avatars the most entertaining. However, some commentators raised concerns about the broader implications of AI content, warning that the line between playful satire and deepfake misuse is increasingly thin. Experts say such viral clips reflect how AI is reshaping digital culture — offering entertainment while sparking debate about authenticity, identity, and the future of media.
As the trend continues to circulate across platforms, it highlights both the power of AI-driven creative expression and the ongoing conversation about the technology’s impact on public perception and information integrity.