GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Viral AI video reimagines Trump born in India or China, sparks global buzz

Viewers praised the creativity and realism of the edits

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Viral AI video reimagines Trump born in India or China, sparks global buzz

Dubai: A new AI-generated video imagining U.S. President Donald Trump as if he were born in India, China, and other countries has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 9 million views since its release this week. The clip, shared on Instagram by creator @mobin.dxb18, uses advanced artificial intelligence to transform Trump’s face, clothing, and surroundings to match the cultural aesthetics of different nations — a trend that has both amused and intrigued users worldwide.

In the Indian version, Trump is depicted as “Dhanal Trumper,” dressed in a traditional Jodhpuri-style coat, while the Chinese iteration, “Dong Le Di Tulan,” along with versions set in Russia, Italy, and Nigeria, showcase equally creative reimaginings. The video caption asks, “What if Donald Trump was born in different countries?”, prompting a flood of reactions, jokes, and memes about how the former president might look and behave in alternative cultural contexts.

Viewers praised the creativity and realism of the edits, with many calling the Nigerian and Italian avatars the most entertaining. However, some commentators raised concerns about the broader implications of AI content, warning that the line between playful satire and deepfake misuse is increasingly thin. Experts say such viral clips reflect how AI is reshaping digital culture — offering entertainment while sparking debate about authenticity, identity, and the future of media.

As the trend continues to circulate across platforms, it highlights both the power of AI-driven creative expression and the ongoing conversation about the technology’s impact on public perception and information integrity.

Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President Donald Trump. File photo

Trump says China's Xi to visit US

2m read
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with former President Barack Obama as they attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.

'I didn’t make a mistake': Trump defends Obamas video

3m read
Protestors set fire to shops after man rapes cow

Protestors set fire to shops after man rapes cow

1m read
US President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over China deal

2m read