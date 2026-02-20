Dubai: A new AI-generated video imagining U.S. President Donald Trump as if he were born in India, China, and other countries has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 9 million views since its release this week. The clip, shared on Instagram by creator @mobin.dxb18, uses advanced artificial intelligence to transform Trump’s face, clothing, and surroundings to match the cultural aesthetics of different nations — a trend that has both amused and intrigued users worldwide.