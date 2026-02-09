GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump says China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year'

Trump and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation about trade, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Iran

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President Donald Trump. File photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President Donald Trump. File photo
AFP

US President Donald Trump has said he will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House late this year, as the world's top two economies look to reset ties marred by a roiling trade war.

Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC News taped Wednesday — the same day he and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation about trade, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the situation in Iran. 

Trump is expected to go to China in April, before Xi would then visit the United States.

"He's coming to the White House, yeah — toward the end of the year," Trump said in the interview, parts of which aired Sunday.

'Very good relationship'

"These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."

Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.

Tariff truce with China

The White House has jousted with Beijing on trade but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation last spring.

Despite moves from the United States intended to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, the two countries remain deeply entwined economically.

Xi, who last visited the United States in 2023, on Wednesday warned Trump to proceed with "caution" on selling arms to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

The Chinese leader also voiced hope that bilateral issues including trade could be resolved amicably between Beijing and Washington.

Tackling issues one by one

"By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge a right way for the two countries to get along," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Trump meanwhile said the conversation with Xi was "excellent" and that "we both realize how important it is to keep it that way."

On Friday, the United States urged three-way talks with Russia and China to set new limits on nuclear weapons, but Beijing so far has rejected joining disarmament negotiations "at this stage."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Colombian leader Gustavo Petro (left) and US President Donald Trump.

White House talks set for Trump, Colombia's Petro

3m read
US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. One year into his second term, US President Donald Trump is shattering the post-World War II order as never before, leaving a world that may be unrecognisable once he is through.

Donald Trump: I’ve kept all my promises and much more

9m read
President Donald Trump dances as he walks off stage after speaking to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington.

Trump’s first year in office — a visual timeline

2m read
US President Donald Trump has shaken the foundations of American democracy as the country prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, caused global turmoil with his tariffs and upended the global order.

One year on, the US presidency is all about Trump

3m read