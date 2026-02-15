Clown show’: Obama breaks silence on ape video posted on Trump’s Truth Social

Former president says ‘shame’ and ‘decorum’ in public office have been lost
Barack Obama has rebuked what he described as a political “clown show” after a racist animated clip portraying him and Michelle Obama was posted on Donald Trump’s Truth Social account.
Speaking on a podcast, the former president said the “shame” and “decorum” that once defined public office had eroded from today’s political culture.
The 62-second animation, posted last week, portrayed Donald Trump as a lion, while Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were shown as apes in a jungle scene set to The Lion Sleeps Tonight.
The bulk of the video centred on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. In a fleeting frame towards the end, the Obamas’ faces appeared superimposed on jungle primates.
The clip was attached to a longer post promoting disputed claims about the 2020 election and remained live for approximately 12 hours before being taken down.
Trump said he did not see the segment depicting the Obamas and blamed a staff member for posting it, declining to apologise while saying he condemned the imagery. The White House first dismissed criticism as “fake outrage” before deleting the post.
The video triggered bipartisan condemnation. Tim Scott called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House”, while Roger Wicker labelled it “totally unacceptable” and urged an apology. Democratic leaders described it as “vile” and “disgusting bigotry”.
The remarks came during a 47-minute interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, released on Saturday.
Asked about the tone of US politics, Obama said discourse had “devolved to a level of cruelty that we haven’t seen before”.
“It’s important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling,” he said, acknowledging that such content draws attention but distracts from substantive issues.
“There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television,” he added. “There doesn’t seem to be any shame… among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. That’s been lost.”
Obama did not refer to Trump by name.
Beyond the controversy, Obama discussed immigration enforcement protests, electoral redistricting and progress on his presidential library, due to open in Chicago next year. He argued that most Americans reject hostility and intolerance and would ultimately express their views through civic action and at the ballot box.
Trump has previously shared AI-generated and digitally altered visuals on Truth Social, often to promote himself or attack opponents. Critics say the tactic reflects a broader strategy of inflaming racial tensions while challenging anti-discrimination norms.
The episode highlights intensifying divisions over political rhetoric as the US moves closer to another contentious election cycle.