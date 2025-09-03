The video went viral in 24 hours, sparking speculation and conspiracy theories
Dubai: A bizarre new twist has emerged in the viral video saga showing an object being thrown from a White House window, with President Donald Trump claiming the footage was "AI-generated." The video, which rapidly circulated across social media platforms in the past 24 hours, initially sparked a flurry of speculation and conspiracy theories about its origin and the nature of the thrown item.
White House officials had previously dismissed the video, stating that a contractor was conducting routine maintenance and had dropped a piece of debris. However, Trump, in a move that has only intensified the mystery, contradicted this explanation during a recent appearance. "Those windows are sealed shut," Trump asserted, referring to the executive residence, "that was an AI-generated tape, if you look at it closely."
His claim adds a new layer of complexity to an already strange incident, fueling the ongoing debate about the authenticity of viral content in the age of artificial intelligence. While the White House has largely ignored Trump's comments, the former president's intervention has undoubtedly amplified the video's reach and the public's fascination.
The incident underscores the growing challenges in discerning truth from fiction online, especially when high-profile figures weigh in on unverified footage. As the video continues to spread, the question of what truly transpired at the White House remains shrouded in a fog of conflicting narratives and technological scepticism.
