Donald Trump Jr. engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson, news announced at White House Holiday party

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed that the proposal took place over the weekend

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Donald Trump Jr. (R) sits with his now-fiancé Bettina Anderson
AFP-KEVIN DIETSCH

Dubai: Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, is engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed.

The engagement, according to a CNN report, was announced by President Trump on Monday night during a White House holiday party, drawing fresh attention to a relationship that had fuelled tabloid speculation throughout the election campaign.

Trump Jr. has been married before. He proposed to his first wife, Vanessa Trump, in 2004, and the couple married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in 2018.

He was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who went on to serve as finance chair of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. Guilfoyle remains close to the Trump family and currently serves as the US ambassador to Greece, a role she was appointed to amid speculation surrounding Trump Jr.’s relationship with Anderson.

Trump Jr. and Anderson have made several public appearances together in recent months. Earlier this year, they joined the Trump family on a trip to Scotland, where they attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Trump golf course and a trade deal announcement alongside the president.

In her Instagram biography, Anderson describes herself humorously as “just your typical stay-at-home mom… only I don’t do household chores… or have a husband… or have kids.”

Video of the engagement announcement, shared on social media by Trump ally Laura Loomer, captured Trump Jr. thanking Anderson for accepting his proposal. “I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” he said. “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.’”

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed that the proposal took place over the weekend.

