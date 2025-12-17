Video of the engagement announcement, shared on social media by Trump ally Laura Loomer, captured Trump Jr. thanking Anderson for accepting his proposal. “I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” he said. “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.’”

He was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who went on to serve as finance chair of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. Guilfoyle remains close to the Trump family and currently serves as the US ambassador to Greece, a role she was appointed to amid speculation surrounding Trump Jr.’s relationship with Anderson.

