Leaders stress diplomacy to prevent wider regional conflict.
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday received a phone call from Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, during which they discussed developments in the region following the escalating military actions and the risks of a widening conflict and its implications for regional and international security and stability.
During the call, Al Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several other countries in the region and affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.
Al Sisi also commended the UAE’s responsible role in supporting de-escalation efforts and strengthening stability in the region, praising the measures it has taken to contain the current escalation.
He further affirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide all possible support to help preserve regional stability during this critical period.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Al Sisi for Egypt’s supportive stance towards the UAE.
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Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues in a way that prevents further tensions and crises and preserves regional and international security and stability.